Kumar Sangakkara breaks silence on Sanju Samson's controversial dismissal after heated on-field chat in DC vs RR

The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals saw controversy erupting during the final chases of the latter's run-chase, as Sanju Samson's seemingly contentious decision for a catch created a significant furore on social media platforms. Samson was caught by Shai Hope at the long-off boundary when he was batting brilliantly on 84; the side angle showed Hope's foot dangerously close to the boundary line, with many believing he touched the rope, too. However, there was no conclusive evidence to prove the same, leading the TV umpire to adjudge the RR skipper out. Kumar Sangakkara during the post-match press conference after DC vs RR(IPL)

Samson had a heated discussion with the on-field umpire, and the RR dugout was visibly displeased with the dismissal, too. Among the many in their dugout who seemed upset from the call was Kumar Sangakkara, the director of cricket at the Royals. He also attended the post-match press conference, where he spoke in detail about the dismissal.

Sangakkara explained in detail about the side's opinion on the dismissal, and also opened up on the conversations with the umpires.

“It depends on replays and angles. Sometimes, you think the foot has touched. It was a difficult one for the third umpire to judge; the game was at a crucial stage, but it happened. We have different perspectives, but at the end of the day, you have to stand by the decision the third umpire has made, even if we have a different opinion on it. Of course, we will share it with the umpires, but I thought, irrespective of that, we should've seen the game home. Delhi played well,” Sangakkara told the reporters after RR's defeat.

“Just asking what the procedure was and whether there was any doubt. The on-field umpire will have to go by what the TV umpire says. Players have to abide by it, and there are means of conveying your opinion through direct conversation or the umpire's report. We follow protocol; there is a lot of pressure on players and umpires. We try to sort it in the best way we can.”

Samson's dismissal the game-changer

The dismissal eventually triggered the Capitals to make a comeback in the match, as none of the batters in the lineup could carry the momentum forward. The Royals eventually lost by 30 runs, facing a third defeat in their campaign. The side, however, remains second in the points table and have a four-point gap over Chennai Super Kings, who are also their next opponents.

DC, meanwhile, registered their sixth win of the campaign and have 12 points in as many matches. With the close win, they sprung back into contention for a place in the playoffs.