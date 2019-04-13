KXIP predicted XI vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Mayank Agarwal in, Karun Nair out

The Kings XI Punjab failed to defend 197 against Mumbai Indians in their last match with Kieron Pollard’s knock of 31-ball 83 blowing them away.

Despite the loss, KXIP’s batting has done well with opener KL Rahul, who scored unbeaten century against Mumbai, and Chris Gayle looking in devastating form. They will be certainly looking to continue their form against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

Gayle had felt a twitch in the back in the previous encounter against Mumbai and it remains to be seen if he would be available for Saturday’s clash against RCB. Coach Mike Hesson said that Gayle will most likely play the match against RCB.

Kings XI also has the likes of David Miller and Mandeep Singh and the side will look forward to some big knocks from them as well.

The pace-spin duo of Mohammad Shami and Ashwin has been KXIP’s best bowlers and they would look to put another good show.

Fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot, who is still recovering from a finger injury he sustained in the match against Mumbai Indians, will most likely make way for Murugan Ashwin in the team.

Hesson said that Mayank Agarwal could make a comeback from his finger injury in the match against RCB. Agarwal sustained the injury in the match Sunrisers Hyderabad and missed the game against Mumbai. If Agarwal is fit, then he will replace Karun Nair in the eleven.

Predicted XI: KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 16:16 IST