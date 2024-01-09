‘Lalit Modi threatened to end my career’: Ex-India star's bombshell remark, former pacer wanted to play for DC in IPL

Tipped to become a legend in domestic cricket, former India pacer Praveen Kumar had limited pace, but the medium-fast bowler could swing the ball both ways to unnerve any premier batter in his prime. Making his way to the top of Indian cricket, pacer Kumar made headlines when he picked up ten wickets in four matches against the mighty Australian side in the 2008 series. Talking about the 2008 season, speedster Praveen also had a bitter-sweet stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former RCB star wanted to play for Delhi Capitals(PTI-Getty Images)

Recalling his stint with the Virat Kohli-starrer side in the world's richest T20 league, pacer Praveen claimed that he was threatened by former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi. Praveen made his IPL debut as RCB's frontline bowler, although the former Indian pacer had reservations about playing for the Bangalore heavyweights at the time. The former RCB pacer initially wanted to represent Delhi Capitals (DC) in the celebrated T20 league.

'Lalit Modi called me and threatened to end my career'

"I did not want to play for RCB because Bangalore was quite far away from my place, I didn't know English, and the food was not to my liking. Delhi is quite close to Meerut, which would have allowed me to travel to my home once in a while. However, there was a person who made me sign a paper. I did not know it was the contract. I told them I wanted to play for Delhi and not Bangalore. Lalit Modi called me and threatened to end my career," Praveen told The Lallantop.

‘He is a pathetic umpire’: Praveen Kumar on Marais Erasmus

During the same interaction, Praveen also lashed out at veteran official Marais Erasmus. The former India pacer asserted that the 'pathetic umpire' made 'horrible' decisions in India's Nottingham Test match against England. "He is a pathetic umpire. His decisions are horrible; he gives out when it is not out and gives not out when it is out. We were playing a Test match in Nottingham. I had bowled a lot of overs. Kevin Pietersen was hit on the pads off my bowling, and it was plumb in front. Erasmus adjudged it not out. I told him, 'Tu andha vandha hai kya?' (Are you blind or what?)," he added.

What happened to Praveen Kumar?

The former India fast bowler played the inaugural game of the IPL back in 2008. Praveen went wicketless in his IPL debut game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The former RCB fast bowler picked up 90 wickets in the IPL. The 37-year-old played 119 matches in the IPL. Praveen also represented India in 6 Tests, 68 One Day International (ODIs) and 10 T20Is. The medium pacer also plied trade with Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Lions in the cash-rich league. He was unsold at the 2014 auction.