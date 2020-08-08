e-paper
Home / Cricket / Lanka de Silva appointed interim coach of Sri Lankan women’s team

Lanka de Silva appointed interim coach of Sri Lankan women’s team

cricket Updated: Aug 08, 2020 17:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Colombo
SL Women
SL Women(Twitter)
         

Former wicketkeeper Lanka de Silva has been appointed as interim head coach of the Sri Lankan women’s team following the ouster of Harsha de Silva due to poor performances.

Silva, who played three Tests and 11 ODIs for Sri Lanka, will hold the position till the end of 2020 to provide the country’s cricket board (SLC) time to look for a long-term coach.

“Lanka de Silva is also free to apply for the role,” SLC CEO Ashley de Silva was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The 45-year-old has been associated with Sri Lankan cricket for a long time, having served as the head coach of the national men’s team in 2015. He has also recently worked with the men’s Under-19 team.

According to the report, SLC didn’t extend the two-year contract of Harsha, who was appointed for the head coach’s role in August 2018 due to “Sri Lanka’s poor performances under him”.

The country’s women’s team had lost each of its 19 matches in 2019, and only won the game against Bangladesh out of the four matches in this year’s T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka was scheduled to host the 2021 ODI World Cup qualifiers in July but after it was deferred by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country does not have any assignment this year.

In fact, there are no matches in early part of next year as well with the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand now being postponed to 2022 by the ICC on Friday.

