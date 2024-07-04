Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis
In the last match against Jaffna Kings, Kusal Perera, opening the innings for Dambulla Sixers, scored an unbeaten 102 off 52 balls.
Dambulla Sixers and Jaffna Kings will clash for the second time in the 2024 Lanka Premier League season. In the first meeting, Jaffna Kings gunned down Dambulla Sixers target of 192 and won the match by four wickets. Dambulla have lost their first two matches in this season.
LAST 5 MATCHES
DAMBULLA SIXERS: WWLLL
JAFFNA KINGS: LLLLW
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR DAMBULLA SIXERS AND JAFFNA KINGS
DAMBULLA SIXERS likely XI
Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Mark Chapman, Towhid Hridoy
Allrounders: Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Mohammad Nabi, Nimesh
Vimukthi
Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera
Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Mustafizur Rahman, Nuwan Thushara
JAFFNA KINGS likely XI
Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Alex Ross, Charith Asalanka
Allrounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Fabian Allen, Azmatullah Omarzai
Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis
Bowlers: Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Asitha Fernando, Jason Behrendorff
Statistical Performance (Dambulla Sixers)
1. Kusal Perera
KUSAL PERERA IN LPL
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|50s/100s
|25
|617
|28.04
|136.80
|3/1
2.Mustafizur Rahman
Playing in his debut Lanka Premier League season, Mustafizur Rahman picked two wickets in
the last match. His variations and experience will boost Dambulla Sixers' campaign in 2024 LPL.
MUSTAFIZUR RAHMAN IN LPL
|INNINGS
|WICKETS
|STRIKE RATE
|ECONOMY RATE
|AVERAGE
|2
|3
|14.00
|10.57
|24.66
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Dambulla Sixers)
1.Mark Chapman
Playing in his debut LPL season, Mark Chapman has dazzled in the first two matches for Dambulla Sixers which includes an unbeaten 91.
2. Chamindu Wickramasinghe
The batting allrounder scored an unbeaten 62 in Dambulla Sixers match against Kandy Falcons and picked a wicket too. Chamindu Wickramasinghe is an utility player and crucial batter in the middle-order.
Statistical Performance (Jaffna Kings)
1.Avishka Fernando
Avishka Fernando has been a standout batsman in the Lanka Premier League. In 40 innings, he has amassed 1309 runs with an average of 36.36 and a strike rate of 136.78. He has scored 11 fifties and one century in the tournament.
AVISHKA FERNANDO IN LPL
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|50s/100s
|40
|1309
|36.36
|136.78
|11/1
2. Dhananjaya de Silva
Dhananjaya de Silva is a crucial player in Jaffna Kings squad, who can bat as well in the middle-order. In the first two matches in the season so far, he has picked three wickets.
DHANANJAYA DE SILVA IN LPL
|INNINGS
|WICKETS
|STRIKE RATE
|ECONOMY RATE
|AVERAGE
|25
|20
|21.40
|7.03
|25.10
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Jaffna Kings)
1. Charith Asalanka
Charith Asalanka in the middle-order is a solid batter which he proved in Jaffna Kings win in the last match where he scored a fifty. In the Lanka Premier League, he has scored 657 runs in 33 innings.
2. Kusal Mendis
Top of the order, Kusal Mendis will hold key for Jaffna Kings. In 38 innings in the Lanka Premier League, he has scored 1076 runs at an average of 29.88 and a strike rate of 131.70, including eight fifties.
Team Head to Head
In head-to-head record in the last 10 matches, Jaffna Kings have won 7 matches and Dambulla Sixers two, and one match had no result.
DAMBULLA SIXERS v JAFFNA KINGS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (LAST 10 MATCHES)
MATCHES DAMBULLA WON JAFFNA WON NO RESULT
10 2 7 1
Venue and Pitch
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium has hosted seven T20 matches, with the teams winning the toss has opted to bat on four occasions and thrice to field first. The average first innings score in Dambulla is 159 and the average second innings score is 141.
MATCH PREDICTION
Jaffna Kings are favourites to win the match because of their dominant head-to-head record against Dambulla Sixers. Jaffna Kings have 80% chance to win the match.
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera
Batters: Mark Chapman, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka
Allrounders: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Mohammad Nabi, Fabian Allen
Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Ibrahim Zadran
BOWLER – Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
ALL-ROUNDER – Nuwanidu Fernando
