'Last year, I wasn't even in contention to play in IPL, right?': Riyan Parag's powerful response to T20 World Cup 'snub'
Riyan Parag came up with the perfect response to his T20 World Cup snub, during a post-match IPL 2024 press conference.
Riyan Parag has been one of the star performers in IPL 2024, silencing his trolls with some swashbuckling batting displays. Having been promoted to no. 4 in the Rajasthan Royals batting order this season, he has responded with four half-centuries and is his side's highest run-scorer this season. Meanwhile, he is also fourth in the Orange Cap race with 409 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 159.14.
Prior to IPL 2024, he wasn't even in consideration for challenging in the Orange Cap race, but he has built on his form from the domestic season, where he was a success. Many fans and experts also wanted him to get selected in India's T20 World Cup squad, but sadly the youngster from Assam was snubbed.
Reacting to the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee ignoring him for the ICC tournament, he revealed that he wasn't disappointed at all. Speaking during the SRH vs RR post-match press conference, he said, "Not really. Until last year, I was not even in contention to play in IPL right?"
"So I have heard a few rumours. I am not on social media anymore. I heard few noises here and there but I am just glad they are taking my name for the right reasons now. I was not really thinking about anything. I am really happy for the boys in our team, Sanju bhaiya specially, getting the call-up. It is going to be great for our country and hopefully we bring the World Cup home," he added.
Parag got his fourth IPL 2024 half-century against SRH on Thursday, but it wasn't enough as RR crashed to a narrow one-run defeat in their run chase. Parag smacked 77 off 49 balls as RR reached 200/7 in 20 overs, in their chase of 202 runs.
RR are on top of the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points in 10 games. They look set to qualify for the playoffs and a IPL title will be huge boost to Parag's resume and could guarantee a Team India selection after the T20 World Cup.
