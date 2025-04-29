'When Laxman saw him crying in dressing room...': VVS' recommendation to Dravid, BCCI's backing changed Vaibhav's career

Vaibhav Suryavanshi did shoot to fame after the Rajasthan Royals acquired him for INR 1.1 crore, and more recently on Monday (April 28, 2025) when the 14-year-old repaid the faith with a historic 35-ball 100 against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, but more than the franchise, he has India legend VVS Laxman to thank for the sudden in fortune. VVS Laxman reportedly recommended Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Rahul Dravid

Vaibhav met Laxman during a BCCI’s U-19 one-day Challenger tournament, for which he was selected based on his performance in an inter-district senior tournament in Bihar. Impressed with his talent, the former India batter selected him for an U-19 quadrangular series against England and Bangladesh. But in one of those matches for India B, Vaibhav was left in tears after being dismissed for 36, and it was Laxman who intervened.

“In one of the games, Vaibhav was run out for 36. So, he started crying in the dressing room. When Laxman saw this, he came to him and said, ‘We don’t only see the runs here. We see people who have the skill for the long run.’ Laxman saw his potential very quickly. The BCCI has backed him too,” Vaibhav's coach Manoj Ojha had told The Hindu last November, shortly after the Bihar-based cricketer made headlines with his IPL auction price.

But that is not where Laxman's role ended. According to a report in The Indian Express, the 50-year-old recommended Vaibhav to Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid, who took him under his wing. In fact, Laxman, currently serving as head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), had personally monitored his progress in the last two years before recommending to Dravid.

Vaibhav made his IPL debut on April 19 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where he first showed a glimpse of his big-hitting ability and fearless attitude when he nonchalantly launched a delivery from Shardul Thakur for a six on the first ball of his career. He scored a quickfire 34 and was seen in tears upon his dismissal.

But Vaibhav unleashed his true self on Monday, when he clobbered seven boundaries and 11 sixes in his 35-ball century, the fastest-ever by an Indian in IPL history and second-fastest overall. He also stitched a match-winning 166-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal as Rajasthan chased down 210 in just 15.5 overs.