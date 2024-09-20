Chennai [India], : Fine performance by Indian pacers, particularly Jasprit Bumrah, helped the hosts secure a tight advantage at the end of day two of the first Test against Bangladesh at Chennai on Friday. Lead extends to over 300 for India as Bumrah, Akash Deep dominate Bangladesh in 1st Test (Day 2, Stumps)

At the end of day two, India was 81/3, with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant unbeaten. They lead Bangladesh by 308 runs.

Bangladesh began the final session at 112/8, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz joined by Taskin Ahmed.

Miraz had brief partnerships with Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana . But Bangladesh was skittled out for 149 in 47.1 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj getting the last two wickets.

Bumrah was the leading bowler for India. Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja also took 2/19 each in their spells. Mohammed Siraj also took two wickets for 2/30 in 10.1 overs.

Bangladesh trailed India by 227 runs. India had made 376 runs in their first innings.

In their second innings, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started off with latter hitting Taskin for two fours in the opening over. But their partnership was cut short as Rohit edged a delivery to Zakir Hasan at slips, giving Taskin his wickets for five in seven balls. India was 15/1 in 2.3 overs.

Even Jaiswal's stay at the crease was short-lived as pacer Nahid Rana removed him for 10 in 17 balls, with two fours, with Litton Das taking a fine catch. India was 28/2 in 6.4 overs.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, two batters looking for runs, struck a brief partnership.

Gill took down Nahid with twin boundaries, and India reached the 50-run mark in 12 overs.

Their partnership ended at 39 runs, with Virat being trapped leg-before wicket for 17 in 37 balls, with two fours by Miraz, just a ball after pulling him for a four.

Rishabh Pant was next up on the crease, and he along with Gill guided India to 81/3 at the end of day three.

The second session of the day started from 26/3, with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on the crease.

Both the batters were able to add just 10 runs to the total before Shanto was sent back to the pavillion after scoring 20 runs with the help of three fours.

At the score of 40, Mushfiqur was sent back to the dressing room by experienced spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the 13th over of the innings. He scored eight runs before going back.After these two wickets, Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das were in the middle. Both of them went on to put up a 50-run partnership in the 28th over, as the team score was 90/5.

Following the 50-run partnership, both batters were sent back shortly. Both were dismissed by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, First of all, Das was sent back at 91, and then Shakib was dismissed at 92.

The visitors completed the 100-run mark in the 33rd over with the loss of five wickets, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud unbeaten on the crease.

On the penultimate ball of the last over before Tea, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Hasan Mahmud. He went back after scoring nine runs when the team score was 112.

Earlier in the morning session, the day started with Ravichandaran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja on the crease as they resumed the Indian innings from 339/6.

Team India was bowled out for 376 runs.

Jadeja and Ashwin added just four runs to the total before Jadeja was dismissed by right-arm seamer Taskin Ahmed for 86 runs, which came in 124 balls with the help of 10 fours and two sixes.

The southpaw before going back to the pavillion built an exceptional partnership of 199 runs in 240 balls along with Ravichandran Ashwin.

India was bowled out in the 92nd over, losing their ninth wicket at the score of 374 when Ashwin was sent back to the pavillion after playing a magnificent innings of 113 runs from 133 balls, which was laced with 11 fours and two sixes in his innings.

The last wicket to fall was of Jasprit Bumrah, who got dismissed when the team score was 376 runs. This wicket was taken by Hasan Mahmud. With this wicket, he completed his fifer and became the first Bangladesh bowler to do so in the longest format of the game in India.

Other than Hasan Mahmud, three wickets were taken by Taskin Ahmed, and one wicket each was taken by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nahid Rana in their respective spells.Openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan took the field as Bangladesh trailed by 376 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah took the first wicket on the last ball of the first over as he cleaned up Shadman for 0.

After that, the other right-arm pacer, Akash Deep, took two wickets in two balls, which reduced the visitors to 22/3 in 8.2 overs.

Following two back-to-back wickets, Mushfiqur Rahim came out to bat along with Najmul Hossain Shanto.

They took the team score to 26/3 in nine overs at the end of the first session on day two of the encounter.

Brief Scores: India: 376 and 81/3 lead Bangladesh: 149 .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.