‘Leave the flagship of cricket alone’: Ian Botham has his say on four-day Tests

The debate over the introduction of four-day Test matches have seen a lot of big names weighing in till now and former England cricket team skipper Ian Botham became the latest one to have his say on the matter. The legendary all-rounder believes that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should not tinker with the oldest format of the sport and asked the authorities to ‘leave the flagship of cricket alone’. “Well played England...Such a good idea to end 5day test cricket....full house watching cricket at its best!!! Leave the flagship of cricket alone it’s a real test of character, skill, guts, stamina & ability...it’s real cricket for real players!!! Leave it alone,” Botham tweeted.

Well played England...Such a good idea to end 5day test cricket....full house watching cricket at its best !! Leave the flag ship of cricket alone it’s a real test of character, skill,guts,stamina & ability...it’s real cricket for real players !!! Leave it Alone !!!!!! — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) January 7, 2020

Botham is the latest among the illustrious bandwagon of cricketers led by current India captain Virat Kohli, the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Australian master batsman Ricky Ponting who have spoken against the proposed change for the 2023-2031 cycle.

The four-day Test will be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC), scheduled to take place in March.The meeting will take place in Dubai from March 27 to 31.

South African captain Faf du Plessis said on Tuesday he did not support a move towards four-day Test matches - despite a statement by Cricket South Africa that it was official policy to support a reduced format.

“I suppose you’ve got to ask CSA what their opinion is,” said Du Plessis after a tense finish to the second Test against England, which his team lost late on the fifth afternoon. “My opinion is that I am a fan of Test cricket going five days.”

Du Plessis said there were different points of view. “I understand that a lot of money is being burnt on five-day cricket because so many Test matches are not going five days. People will sit 50-50 on it. My personal opinion is that I am still a purist of the game because I have been part of some great draws that went five days.”

