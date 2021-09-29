‘Legend Rahul Dravid has a lot of faith in that youngster’: Ex-India opener on Rajasthan Royals batter Sanju Samson

Former India batsman WV Raman said the legendary Rahul Dravid will be happy to see Sanju Samson score consistently in IPL 2021 as the former India captain has a lot of faith in the young wicketkeeper-batter. Raman's comments came after Rajasthan Royals captain Samson hit back-to-back half-centuries, albeit both of them in losing causes - in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

“#RahulDravid will be happy to see @IamSanjuSamson getting runs and making it look easy.. The legend has a lot of faith in the young man…” Raman had tweeted after RR's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dravid has worked with Samson in the India A team and also with the senior Indian side when the right-hander was a part of the squad in the Sri Lanka tour earlier this year.

Despite abundance of talent, consistency has always been an issue with Samson. It also became one of the main reasons for him not making it to India's T20 World Cup squad despite being in the reckoning for the middle-order's slot.

However, it appears that the Kerala batsman has finally managed to match his talent with performance. Samson is currently the second-highest run-getter in this year's IPL with 433 runs in 10 matches at an average of 54.12 and a strike rate of 141.96.

Samson hit 70 and 82 in RR's last two matches but due to lack of support from other batsmen, Rajasthan remained on the losing side on both occasions.

In Monday's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was Samson again who took his side to 164 for 5 with a well-calculated 82 on a sticky wicket where stroke-making was difficult.

However, the score proved insufficient as RR lost by seven wickets, which dented their play-off chances as they remained at the sixth spot with eight points.

What was more impressive apart from his strokeplay was the fact that Samson read the situation well and have himself time before going for big shots.

The right-hander would be hoping to continue the good work in RR's must-win match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Wednesday.