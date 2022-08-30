Home / Cricket / Legends League Cricket 2022 to donate funds for support of girl child education in India

Legends League Cricket 2022 to donate funds for support of girl child education in India

Published on Aug 30, 2022 06:28 PM IST

The Legends League Cricket 2022 will donate funds for the support of girl child education in India, from a special benefit match.

The Legends League Cricket will donate funds for a noble cause.(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk

The Legends League Cricket and Kapil Dev's Khushii Foundation have joined hands to support girl child education, with legends from 10 countries coming together to feature in a special benefit match between India Maharajas and World Giants at Edhten Gardens in Kolkata, on September 15. The match will raise funds for the noble cause. Khushii Foundation is a NGO established in 2003 by 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.

The Legends League Cricket is being played in India for the first time, and will begin on September 1, with the finals held on October 8, and it will be hosted in five different cities.

The NGO's vision is to provide quality education and holistic learning to children. "NGO KHUSHII and its initiative belongs to all of us. We want to do a lot for girl child in India and I feel very good and excited that so many legendary cricket players are coming forward to play for such a noble cause so that girl child can get opportunities in their life", said Kapil Dev.

"I feel it is the need of the hour for us to come together for the girl child of our country and I hope all of us will do that. We are already educating 46,000 children in 12 states and changing their lives. We have come a long way but a lot more needs to be done", he further added.

Meanwhile, Vivek Khushalani, Founder and Chairman of Legends League Cricket, said, "Legends League Cricket feel immense pleasure to announce that we are going to support Khushii, a Non Governmental Organisation, with financial aid which will sponsor kid’s education and towards their holistic development. I feel privileged to support this vision of cricket icon Kapil Dev.

"Our aim is to not only entertain our audience but also to bring a positive change in the society, so no other cause can be so befitting than this to kickstart the league and I'm glad that we are able to do this.”

