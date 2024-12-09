‘Let it go’: Kapil Dev's sharp 'Jasprit Bumrah' verdict amid talks that Rohit Sharma should step down as India captain

1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev has no doubts over Rohit Sharma's captaincy credentials amidst recent criticism after India lost the Adelaide Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was India's fourth straight Test defeat under Rohit's captaincy, which put him under the scanners. He faced criticism for not being proactive and letting the game drift away in Adelaide as Australia managed to level the five-match series 1-1. Jasprit Bumrah impressed many with his captaincy in Rohit Sharma's absence.(AP)

Rohit sacrificed his opening slot and dropped down to middle-order in the pink-ball Test, the move didn't work out well as he managed scores of 3 and 6, which also extended his rough patch with the bat.

However, Kapil backed Rohit and said he had done it many times over the years and didn't have to prove his credentials.

"He doesn't have to prove himself. He has done this for many, many years, so let's not doubt somebody. I won't doubt him. I hope his form comes back, that's important," Kapil said during the launch of the Vishwa Samudra Open, a PGTI event set to begin at the Delhi Golf Club on Tuesday.

The legendary all-rounder served Rohit's naysayers a 2024 T20 World Cup reminder and said when he led the team to glory six months back nobody questioned his captaincy.

“With one or two performances, if you doubt someone's captaincy, I mean, just six months back when he won the T20 World Cup, you wouldn't have asked me this question. Let it go, knowing his ability and talent, he will come back. They will come back strongly,” he added.

‘Too early to talk about that’: Kapil opines if Bumrah is ready to take over reins from Rohit

Rohit missed the opening Test match against Australia due to the birth of his child. Jasprit Bumrah took over the charge in his absence and led India to a 295-run in Perth.

Asked if Bumrah is shaping up well to take over the reins from Rohit, Kapil said: "I think it is too early to talk about that. With one performance, you can't say he is the best, and with one bad performance, you can't say he doesn't deserve it.

"Let a player play a lot of cricket, take on a lot of captaincy. Ups and downs will come, and then you judge a person by how he reacts in difficult times, not in good times. In good times, we don't have to judge. When he is down and out..." he added.