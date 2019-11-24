‘Let’s not make it personal’: Ambati Rayudu responds to Azharuddin’s ‘frustrated cricketer’ remarks

cricket

Ambati Rayudu on Sunday responded to former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin remarks and asked him to not make the matter “personal”. Azharuddin, who is the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) had called the Chennai Super Kings batsman a ‘frustrated cricketer’ on Saturday. The remarks had come after Rayudu took to Twitter to level allegations of corruptions against the HCA.

In a fresh tweet, Rayudu said that the issue is bigger than the two players and asked Azharuddin to clean up things. “let’s not make it personal.da issue is bigger dan us.we both knw wats goin on in hca.u hav a god given opportunity to clean up hyd cricket.i strongly urge u 2 isolate urself from da seasoned crooks.u wil b savin generations of future cricketers,” Rayudu wrote.

Hi @azharflicks let's not make it personal.da issue is bigger dan us.we both knw wats goin on in hca.u hav a god given opportunity to clean up hyd cricket.i strongly urge u 2 isolate urself from da seasoned crooks.u wil b savin generations of future cricketers. #cleanuphydcricket — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) November 24, 2019

The Hyderbad cricketer, in a tweet, on Friday, had alleged that HCA is influenced by money. “Hw can hyderabad be great when it’s cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet,” he wrote in a tweet.

Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) November 23, 2019

According to news agency PTI, When his comments were sought on Rayudu’s allegations, Azharuddin, who has recently been elected president of HCA, replied: “He is a frustrated cricketer”.

After not being included in India’s World Cup squad earlier this year, Rayudu had announced his retirement. However, he made a comeback to the game in August and led Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments. Rayudu had reportedly decided to take a break from first-class cricket on Friday.

The stylish Hyderabad batsman has played 55 one-day internationals scoring 1,694 runs and six T20 internationals for the country.