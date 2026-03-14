Litton Das fires back at Salman Agha, has no patience for sportsmanship discussion after run-out: ‘Not a charity league’

A fresh battleground has emerged in the never-ending spirit of cricket debate, thanks to a moment of controversy in the second ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka. The Salman Ali Agha run-out incident triggered by Mehidy Hasan Miraz saw the captains of both teams lock horns, and discussion begin afresh regarding what does or doesn’t qualify as sportsmanlike. Pakistan's Salman Agha (L) plays a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Litton Das looks on during the second one-day international. (AFP)

One player involved in the match who had no time for these discussions and understood that in a competitive environment, all’s fair and mistakes should be punished, was Tigers wicketkeeper Litton Das. The experienced player didn’t hold back, shooting a fiery message back at detractors who were accusing Bangladesh of going against sportsmanship and spirit.

“First of all, no one came here to play a charity league; this is an international match,” said Litton, hitting back via Daily Star Bangladesh in response to the complaints of unfairness.

“Since the dismissal is within the rules, I don’t see from any angle that sportsmanship was compromised,” he asserted. “Everyone is entitled to their own personal opinion. But as players, we felt that an out is an out.”

Bangladesh's case for fair spirit A part of the debate stems from the fact that there is no agreement regarding whether or not Agha impeded Hasan as the bowler was trying to field the ball: following that incident, Agha, instead of returning to his crease, tried to lift the ball and pass it back to Hasan Miraz.

Given Agha was out of his crease, Bangladesh might have been within their rights to appeal for an obstruction of the field, given Miraz was close to fielding the ball. It definitely had the air of a loss of focus from the Pakistan captain, who was batting beautifully on 64 and was only sent back by this dismissal.

Agha didn’t hesitate from letting his frustrations be known, striking up arguments with the Bangladesh captain and the umpire, before marching off the field and throwing his gear to the ground in disgust and anger.

Although Pakistan went on to hammer Bangladesh and win by 160 runs, making the wicket largely irrelevant to the result, it has remained the big talking point as the series heads to a decider.