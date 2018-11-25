Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 3rd T20I at SCG: Finch and Short start positively

Preview: Staring at an imminent defeat after seven successive series wins on trot, Virat Kohli and boys will be looking for yet another solid bowling performance against a brittle Australian top-order in third and final T20 International. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first as they feel that it is a good batting wicket and must make first use of it. Kohli happy to bowl first and is playing the same XI.

13:24 hrs IST Short shows intent Bhuvneshwar was looking good with the new ball as he was hitting the right areas, but Short starts with a drive past the covers fielder and that shows that Short means business here. The Indian bowlers need to start really well here if they want to put up a good score on the board.





13:15 hrs IST Rohit closes in on another record India opener and limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma will join a list of elite players if he manages to hit a few deliveries out of park in the third and the final match of the T20I series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. Rohit is just four sixes away from scoring a century of maximums in the shortest format of the game. So far, the right-hander as hit 96 sixes in 81 innings and is placed third on the list of most number of maximums hit by a batsman in T20Is. If he manages to cross the thee-figure mark, Rohit will become the third cricketer after Windies hotshot Chris Gayle and New Zealand star Martin Guptill to hit a century of sixes. 103 sixes in 52 innings – Chris Gayle (WI); 103 sixes in 73 innings – Martin Guptill (NZ); 96 sixes in 81 innings – Rohit Sharma (IND). Rohit has been one of the most prolific batsmen in the history of T20Is. So far, he has amassed 2214 runs in his career and is only 57 runs away from becoming the highest run-getter in the format. Currently, Guptill holds the top-spot in the list.





13:05 hrs IST Warner back at the nets In an interesting development, banned Australia cricketer David Warner was seen practising in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) ahead of the Test series between Australia and India, starting November 6. Under the watchful eyes of head coach Justin Langer, Warner was seen batting against pacer Pat Cummings during a net session. The video of the same was uploaded on social media by an Australian journalist. Earlier, after reviewing a submission by the players’ union to cut the penalties, Cricket Australia (CA) ruled against the trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft and they will have to serve their full bans. CA interim chairman Earl Eddings said the board had “determined that it is not appropriate to make any changes to the sanctions handed down to the three players”.





12:56 hrs IST Playing XIs India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah Australia (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa





12:50 hrs IST Australia win the toss, will bat Aaron Finch wins the toss and says wants to make runs and set the tone. Mitchell Starc gets back in the XI. Kohli says the Indians would have bowled first. No change to the India team. Kohli thanks the crowd for the amazing support they have given to the Indian team across the country.





12:30 hrs IST Finally some sunshine The Indians have had a wet welcome to Australia, but it seems like things are finally looking up for them as Sydney is beaming in sunshine ahead of the third T20I.

The SCG in full beam





12:15 hrs IST Ganguly has a message for Pant He is considered one of the most talented youngsters in the Indian team and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly feels that Rishabh Pant should learn the art of keeping things simple from his skipper Virat Kohli. A rash shot from Pant saw him get dismissed against the run of play in the opening T2OI at the Gabba in Brisbane and Ganguly feels that an exceptional talent like Pant should learn fast on how not to lose his composure. “The Australians should count themselves extremely lucky to have won at Brisbane. India was taking the game away when a poor shot by Rishabh Pant tilted things the hosts’ way. Pant is an exceptional talent and is the future of Indian cricket. His run scoring ability, that too all around the wicket, is remarkable. But one thing he quickly needs to learn from his captain Virat Kohli, who is such a fine example of this concept, is how to keep the game simple. I am sure with time, Pant will learn,” he wrote in his column for the Times of India.





11:40 hrs IST India’s imperious record under threat India are unbeaten in T20I engagements since July 2017, when they last lost to West Indies in a one-off game in the Caribbean. They have won 20 out of 27 T20Is since then in different conditions and against varying opposition. In doing so, India are unbeaten in nine consecutive T20I series since August 2017, including a drawn two-match contest against Australia at home (October 2017). They have won seven consecutive T20I series since – the Nidahas Trophy win in the tri-series in Sri Lanka (also including Bangladesh) and beating England away 2-1 in the summer gone past, are the highlights of this unbeaten run.



