India vs South Africa, 5th women’s T20, highlights: IND beat SA by 54 runs, win series 3-1

Mithali Raj scored her 13th T20 half century while Jemimah Rodrigues performed well as India reached 166/4 against South Africa in Cape Town. A 2-1 lead already in its grasp, the Indian women’s cricket team look to extend its domination and achieve a rare double series win when it takes on South Africa in the fifth and final T20. The visitors would look to end the South Africa tour on a high after winning the ODI series 2-1. Get highlights of India vs South Africa women’s 5th T20 here. (LIVE STREAMING)

19:37 hrs IST: It’s all over in Cape Town. India beat South Africa by 54 runs to win the five-match series 3-1.

19:34 hrs IST: OUT! Khaka is dismissed for 1. SA 112/9, need 55 from 13 balls.

19:23 hrs IST: Shabnim Ismail is stumped from a Poonam Yadav delivery. SA need 67 more to win from 28 balls.

19:21 hrs IST: Good over for South Africa. Sixteen runs from it, but they need 68 more from 30 balls to win.

19:13 hrs IST: South Africa 78/6 after 13 overs. They need 89 from 42 balls.

19:09 hrs IST: Gayakwad dismissed Tyron for 25. India on course for a win in Cape Town.

19:00 hrs IST: South Africa are 56/5 after 10 overs. They need 111 from 60 balls and have 5 wickets in hand.

18:53 hrs IST: Shikha Pandey removes Du Preez for 17. South Africa 40/4 after 8.2 overs.

18:47 hrs IST: Du Preez hits two consecutive boundaries to relieve some pressure from South Africa.

18:41 hrs IST: OUT! Lee falls for 3. South Africa 20/3 and the ask gets taller for the Proteas.

18:36 hrs IST: Shikha Pandey produces an absolute beauty to castle Luus for 5. SA 18/2

18:31 hrs IST: Finally a boundary for South Africa skipper Van Niekerk, but she ended up gifting her wicket to Rumeli Dhar. SA 12/1

18:29 hrs IST: Brilliant display by the India bowlers as South Africa are 6/0 after 3 overs in Cape Town.

18:24 hrs IST: The accuracy of both the Indian bowlers has been spot on till now! SA 3/0

18:19 hrs IST: Great start for India as no runs were conceded in the first over. SA 0/0

18:05 hrs IST: India notch 166/4 in 20 overs against South Africa in the 5th T20 encounter in Cape Town.

17:59 hrs IST: A massive six for Harmanpreet Kaur! IND 156/3

17:55 hrs IST: 18 overs gone. India are 142/3 in the 5th women’s T20 encounter against South Africa.

17:50 hrs IST: Jemimah Rodrigues is the next wicket to fall! The ball takes the top edge and it is an easy catch for the bowler. IND 134/3

17:46 hrs IST: Mithali Raj’s brilliant knock comes to an end on 62, India 130 for the loss of 2 wickets.

17:42 hrs IST: 15 overs gone. Indian women’s cricket team is 115 for the loss of one wicket.

17:40 hrs IST: Mithali Raj scores her 13th T20I fifty. India women 109/1 in 14.5 overs vs South Africa women

17:34 hrs IST: Jemimah Rodrigues joins the party with two boundaries. India are dominating proceedings right now. IND 102/1

17:26 hrs IST: Mithali Raj moves into the 40s! A superb innings by the ODI skipper. IND 80/1

17:21 hrs IST: Another six! Mithali Raj is looking in superb form as India are 69/1 after 9.2 overs in Cape Town

17:17 hrs IST: Stand and deliver! Mithali Raj connects sweetly and it’s the first six of the game. IND 57/1

17:12 hrs IST: The run rate has taken a hit after Mandhana’s dismissal and new batsman - Jemimah Rodrigues - is taking her time to get settled. IND 46/1

17:09 hrs IST: 6 overs gone. India are 39/1 in the 5th women’s T20 encounter against South Africa

17:01 hrs IST: OUT! Smriti Mandhana goes for the big one but a brilliant catch by Masabata Klaas ends her innings. IND 32/1

16:57 hrs IST: Both the batsmen are looking in good touch as India are off to a great start. IND 27/0

16:52 hrs IST: 2 overs gone. India are 14 for no loss in the 5th women’s T20 encounter against South Africa..

16:47 hrs IST: Three wides by Khaka and then a smooth cover drive by Smriti Mandhana for a boundary. IND 11/0

16:44 hrs IST: Cautious start by India as they are 4 for no loss after the first over.

16:41 hrs IST: The players are out in the middle and the game is underway!

16:30 hrs IST: It’s raining in Cape town ahead of the 5th T20I. Start likely to be delayed.

16:24 hrs IST: SA XI - D van Niekerk (c), Lee, Luus, M du Preez, de Lerk, Tryon, Kapp, Ismail, Klaas, Khaka, Ntozakhe

16:22 hrs IST: IND XI - Harmanpreet (C), Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Krishnamurthy, Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Rodrigues, Dhar, Vastrakar, Bhatia, Poonam Yadav

16:14 hrs IST: Covers on at Newlands as a shower comes down, according to Cricket South Africa.

16:03 hrs IST: South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field against India.

16:00 hrs IST: Shabnim Ismail, who took her first T20I five-wicket haul, has been the pick of the bowlers for South Africa.

15:53 hrs IST: Mithali Raj has done bulk of the scoring for India with consecutive fifties (54, 76) in the first two matches before a rare failure (0) in the third T20I.

15:48 hrs IST: Smriti Mandhana has been the star performer for India in this tour and she will once again be the centre of attraction ahead of the game.

15:30 hrs IST: India are currently leading 2-1 in the five-match series. The fourth match was abandoned due to rain.

15:21 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the final women’s T20 match between India and South Africa.

India have been quite clinical in the first two T20 games which they have won convincingly -- by seven and nine wickets respectively -- but a five-wicket loss in the third match kept the series alive for South Africa.

The visitors had fancied their chances in the fourth T20 but rain played spoilsport as the match was abandoned after South Africa were 130/3 in 15.3 overs.

A win will make Harmanpreet and Co. the first Indian side to have won two series on a single tour of South Africa. It will be a huge milestone after having won the T20 series in Australia.