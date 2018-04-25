Live cricket score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018: de Villiers on fire

Chennai Super Kings chose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. With CSK not playing in the previous two seasons, fans on either side were robbed of IPL’s most celebrated rivalry. Though the MS Dhoni-led CSK lead RCB 13-7 in the overall head-to-head record, both teams have won three games each out of the seven played at the high-scoring Chinnaswamy Stadium, with one producing a no-result. Follow live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 Twenty20, here. (LIVE STREAMING INFO) (LIVE SCORECARD)

20:33 hrs IST: Another six from AB de Villiers, this time a slog sweep off Ravindra Jadeja as RCB continue to score at a good rate. After seven overs, RCB are 63/1

20:28 hrs IST: AB de Villiers on song here as he hammers Harbhajan Singh for two sixes, one over long on and one flat over deep extra cover. The batsman continues to bat in his merry ways as he makes room and carves a flatter delivery to deep backward point. After the six-over powerplay, RCB are 52/1.

20:24 hrs IST: WICKET - Massive wicket and Shardul Thakur. Length ball and Kohli toe-ends the flick to mid on where Ravindra Jadeja takes the catch. The RCB skipper is livid as he walks off and in comes AB de Villiers. Shardul bowls a wicket maiden.

20:19 hrs IST: Harbhajan Singh lured de Kock with a couple of flighted deliveries, but on the fifth ball the batsman gets to the pitch and launches a tossed up delivery over long on for a massive six. RCB are 35/0 after four overs.

20:15 hrs IST: Expensive over from Deepak Chahar as he concedes 15 runs in his second over. Quinton de Kock pulls a slow, short ball over deep mid wicket for a six and Kohli flicks a full ball to deep mid wicket, Sam Billings put in a good effort to stop the ball but cannot haul it back.

20:09 hrs IST: Another magnificent shot from Virat Kohli as he lofts a full ball from Shardul Thakur over mid off for his second boundary. After two overs, RCB have reached 16/0 with the skipper looking in fine touch.

20:04 hrs IST: Deepak Chahar opens the bowling and Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a lovely whipped four to the deep mid wicket fence.

19:34 hrs IST: Chennai Super Kings have chosen to bowl. Both teams have made two changes. Here are the playing XIs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

19:23 hrs IST: This high-octane clash will be vital for the prospects of both teams. A win will boost their chances while a loss will dent their progress in the race for the play-offs.

19:06 hrs IST: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings hold a 13-7 record against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, Virat Kohli’s side have a good record against them.

18:57 hrs IST: The latest weather forecast from Bengaluru is that it rained for a while about an hour ago but it has cleared up. Apparently, there is no threat of rain in the evening. Remember, the drainage at the Chinnaswamy stadium is brilliant.

18:50 hrs IST: Finally, after four years, THE match of the IPL takes place. It is Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni. The current captain vs former captain. It is termed as the Cauvery Derby or the Ashes of the South. I did not make this up. It is time for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Dhoni’s men have been much better than RCB in their comeback season, winning four out of the five games they have played so far. The Virat Kohli-led RCB have won two out of their five matches and would be eager to maintain momentum after the win against Delhi Daredevils at home last week.

For CSK, Watson has been in great nick as he smashed 106 runs in 57 balls against Royals and is among the top run-getters and wicket-takers for his team.