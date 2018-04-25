Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018, live score: RCB 69/1, AB De Villiers 23*

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to field. RCB skipper Virat Kohli will be in an upbeat mood to turn the tables against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a side that is winning games from pressure situations. But for that to happen, RCB will have to sort out a few issues. Dhoni’s side has ticked all the boxes in terms of putting together the pieces of jigsaw puzzle. With Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson and Suresh Raina all making a mark of their own, Chennai has hardly put a foot wrong in getting good starts. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s biggest problem is their over dependence on a handful of players. If it’s Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in batting, the role reversal happens in the form of Umesh Yadav and Chris Woakes. Get live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs (CSK) Chennai Super Kings here. (RCB vs CSK live updates | live streaming info)

