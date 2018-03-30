Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 1, Johannesburg: SA bat

South Africa will look to take advantage of a dejected Australian team in the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg, starting today. After an excellent show in Cape Town, the hosts will look to secure a series win and end their home season on a high. This is Morne Morkel’s last international game. The lanky seamer completed 300 wickets in the third Test, which South Africa won by 322 runs. On the other hand, the loss of Steve Smith and David Warner -- both of whom have been suspended for a year for ball-tampering -- robs Australia of their two leading batsmen, but neither made a major impact in the first three matches. Seamer Chadd Sayers has been handed his maiden Test cap. South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat. Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, day 1, Johannesburg, here

If you can’t see full scorecard of South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 1, Johannesburg, click here