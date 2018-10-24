Live Cricket Updates, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI in Chittagong

Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI of the series and will look to continue their dominance over the African side. The Bangla Tigers have beaten Zimbabwe in the last 11 encounters between the two teams and they would want to maintain their stranglehold over the opposition.

Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and decided to bowl first. Zimbabwe will have to put on a big total on the board to challenge the Bangladeshis who are very strong in home conditions and have the batting firepower to chase down any target in the 50-over format.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Fazle Mahmud, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza(c), Cephas Zhuwao, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Elton Chigumbura, Peter Moor, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 14:10 IST