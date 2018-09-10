India vs England, 5th Test Day 4 at the Oval Highlights: As it happened

Alastair Cook marked his 291st and final test innings in fairytale fashion with a century as England closed in on victory over India on the fourth day of the fifth test on Monday.The 33-year-old scored 147 in a 259-run third wicket partnership of 259 with skipper Joe Root as England moved on from 114-2 to 423-8 declared. India, looking demoralised as their hopes of salvaging a consolation victory from a losing series evaporated, steadied the ship somewhat to end the day on 58-3. KL Rahul played some attractive shots to reach 46 at the close with Ajinkya Rahane on 10.

22:41 hrs IST Stumps on Day 4 That’s the end of Day 4 and India are 58/3 England needs seven more wickets for a victory that will extend its unassailable 3-1 series lead. India needs another 406 runs to pull off the most unlikely of comebacks.





22:33 hrs IST 50 up for India 50 comes up for India in the 16th over. Rahul is going great guns on one end and in the other, Rahane survived by sheer luck as the ball missed the wickets by inches. India 54/3





22:23 hrs IST Rahane, Rahul fight back It has been a good fight back by Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul as they stopped the fall of wickets and now, they are looking well set. This partnership needs to see India through Day 4 and tomorrow, it will be a whole new battle.





22:10 hrs IST Moeen introduced Moeen Ali is introduced into the attack and this will be quite interesting. Both Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeaj was assisted by the pitch and it will be a tough test for the Indian batsmen. India 41/3





22:01 hrs IST More runs for KL Rahul Two boundaries for KL Rahul and he now has five in this innings. He is living quite dangerously but this is his natural way of playing and looks like it is working for him right now. India 36/3





21:56 hrs IST Trivia Time James Anderson is currently tied with Glenn McGrath (563) as the highest Test wicket-taker among the fast bowlers India 28/3





21:49 hrs IST KL Rahul battles on KL Rahul has kept his calm as wickets continue to tumble on the other side. The opener is looking to take the battle to the England pacers and he has made his intentions clear quite early. India 15/3





21:43 hrs IST India living dangerously Another appeal from England as KL Rahul was beaten by the delivery and Alastair Cook was convinced that the ball connected with his inside edge. However, the review went in India’s favour. India 8/3





21:35 hrs IST India in trouble It’s 2/3! India lose another wicket as Virat Kohli is caught behind for a duck! This time, Stuart Broad is the one who took the wicket and this is the worst possible thing that could have happened to the visitors. A uncharacteristic end to a fantastic series for the India skipper, caught behind by Bairstow.





21:31 hrs IST Anderson strikes again Another wicket! Cheteshwar Pujara is also dismissed by James Anderson as he is also trapped LBW. Pujara wanted to review the decision but time ran out and the right-hander had to leave, India 1/2





21:27 hrs IST Dhawan departs This is not the start India wanted. Shikhar Dhawan was completely fooled by James Anderson’s movement and the left-hander was trapped LBW for just 1. India 1/1





21:17 hrs IST India begin 2nd innings KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan begin India’s second innings and this is going to be a tough task for the openers. As the England innings showed, batting will not be easy and there is a lot of help for the spinners. Can India get something out of this Test match?





21:08 hrs IST England declare 2nd innings England have finally declared their innings at 423/8. India need 464 to win at the Oval. Sam Curran got a six over long-off but the next ball, he went for the shot again and ended up gifting his wicket to Hanuma Vihari.





21:03 hrs IST Rashid’s cameo Adil Rashid is the new batsman and straight away, he started going for the shots. Three boundaries to the off-spinner and the lead is now above 450. England 417/7





20:57 hrs IST Another catch for KL Rahul Another wicket for Ravindra Jadeja as Ben Stokes departs for 37. The left-hander went for the big one but ended up giving an easy catch to KL Rahul in the deep, England 397/7





Alastair Cook was given a standing ovation inside the Oval and high praise from Britain's Prime Minister after scoring 147 against India in his final test innings for England on Monday. "Congratulations to Alastair Cook on his magnificent innings of 147 - a fitting end to a remarkable career," Theresa May tweeted.





20:48 hrs IST Stokes on the offensive Two boundaries for Ben Stokes and it looks like England are looking to accelerate right now. The lead has now crossed 420 and declaration cannot be far away. England 384 for the loss of six wickets.





20:40 hrs IST Recap of Day 4 Alastair Cook made 147 in his final Test innings before international retirement and England captain Joe Root 125, with the pair putting on 259 for the third wicket. Both Root and Cook fell in successive balls to become debutant part-time off-spinner Hanuma Vihari’s first Test wickets.





20:35 hrs IST Final session Ravindra Jadeja to begin proceedings in the final session of Day 4 and it remains to be seen how long England will bat here. With 406 runs lead, they are comfortably placed in this game and India will have to produce something special to hope for any positive result in this game. England 366/6





20:14 hrs IST Tea: England bossing the game India got the wickets, England got the runs, but when will England get done with their innings and ask India to bat? One hour after tea?





20:03 hrs IST Buttler perishes Easy runs, easy wickets. Jadeja tossed one wide on off stump, Buttler looked to hoick it across the line, edges it and Shami takes the catch at backward point





19:56 hrs IST Shami gets rid of Bairstow Lovely ball with the new ball. Lands it on a length and then it comes back in, Bairstow looks to drive on the up, ball kisses the edge and then crashes into the stumps





19:55 hrs IST 5 penalty runs Lovely length ball by Shami, pitched and decked back in, cut Bairstow in half, but then Pant fumbles and the ball lands on the helmet behind him. Just not been India’s day, has it?





19:44 hrs IST Bairstow, Stokes look to tee off The stage is set for an hour of absolute carnage and both Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow are capable enough to rub the Indian attack even more.





19:30 hrs IST And Cook departs, for one final time Hanuma Vihari gets rid of Alastair Cook, one final time, one final walk back to the pavilion. What a superb effort, 147 runs and he is dismissed attempting to cut a ball, but feathers it back to Pant. Every Indian player rushes up to Cook and congratulates him on a fantastic career.





19:28 hrs IST Root dismissed Yes, read this right. Vihari tosses on up, Root goes for the slog sweep, but finds Hardik Pandya in the deep and this stand has been broken.





19:27 hrs IST Wow, the ball starts to grip and turn This must be pleasing for Root and the England spinners. There are enough rough patches on the pitch and the ball has started to grip and explode.





19:13 hrs IST Drinks: Lead now 350 Their partnership is worth 248*, with England now leading by 351 runs on 311/2. Let the declaration debate begin... how long, Joe?





19:03 hrs IST Going through the motions It has been a long arduous tour and India have played their part, but this day is just not one of the them. The bowlers have given it their all, but now look rather tepid. England having an absolute party today.





18:48 hrs IST Too easy for Cook Short and wide from Jadeja, not for the first time today, Cook just rocks back and plunders it past short cover. The ball races along the turf, England are stamping themselves all over this match.





18:31 hrs IST Century for Root It was not a very good series for the England captain, but he has cashed in today against a rather hapless Indian attack under bright blue skies and on a flat pitch





18:19 hrs IST India look to drag the game Wow, Jadeja is bowling from over the wicket and then Shami gets an edge but Pujara drops it in the slips. Pant was diving across. Just the way the day has been for India.





18:10 hrs IST Action resumes after lunch Out comes Alastair Cook and Joe Root as Oval rise and applaud again. What a position to be in for England, what a day for Cook. And Joe Root is on 92, he is nearing his century too.





17:32 hrs IST Lunch on Day 4 What a morning for England it has been. It could not have been scripted any better for the hosts. Cook getting to his century, Joe Root motoring along. India just going through the motions. More toil is in store





17:19 hrs IST Stunning day for Cook He is only the fifth player to score a century in his first and last Test match. That and many other records were tossed by the wayside. Give it a read.





17:17 hrs IST Cook scores the CENTURY What a legend. He scored a century in his first and now in his last match. The crowd stand up and cheer. This is a fairytale ending and the man deserved it, the cheers go on and on. What a player and what a befitting way to bow out





17:05 hrs IST One can sense the tension It was a good over there by Ravindra Jadeja, Cook looked in a bit of trouble, but he is still there. Oh, so close to the century. There is that buzz in the air... the air of anticipation





16:55 hrs IST England race along Joe Root has flicked the limited overs switch on as runs come flying for England. For Kohli, there is neither any hope of a wicket as of now. No pressure at all on the batsmen.





16:48 hrs IST Vihari to bowl It is getting desperate for India now and in comes Hanuma Vihari to have a bowl. Jadeja is given a break. Joe Root will not mind this





16:41 hrs IST Root goes BANG Show of intent and some. Out comes the England captain, close enough to the pitch of the ball and then biffs it clean over the bowler and over the ropes. England looking to drill India, and they are making a statement





16:37 hrs IST Cook goes past Sangakkara With 12,401 runs, Cook is now the fifth highest run-scorer in Test history. He overtakes Kumar Sangakkara to be the top-scoring left-hander ever.





16:27 hrs IST 100-run partnership up It has been a bumper morning for England so far. Alastair Cook and Joe Root bring up the 100-run partnership for the third wicket. Where is the wicket coming from for India?





16:15 hrs IST Root on the move Two sweeps and two boundaries for the England captain. The ball was outside the off stump and it allowed Root to get down low and sweep it away through square leg. The lead swells for England. This is going south for India, and it is going there very rapidly





16:10 hrs IST Ishant not on the field The fast bowler has sprained his ankle and is currently being assessed by the physio. He bowled the first over and then has not been in action ever since.





16:02 hrs IST Good probing line, but no wickets Bumrah is back to mixing his lengths but Root is equal to the task so far. There is a bit of needle between the two players, but England are not blinking just yet.





15:55 hrs IST Barrage of bouncers from Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah has been banging in the ball short today but has managed to threaten on a couple of occasions. Both Cook and Root are looking relatively safe at the moment.





15:43 hrs IST Rapid start by England Both Cook and Root are looking to press on and are looking to score runs here. India need to control the flow of runs if they are not getting wickets.





15:36 hrs IST 50 for Cook Ball angled in, on his hips and Cook tucks it away through square leg, well, it has been his bread and butter stroke right through. Warm applause as he gets to his half-century.





15:34 hrs IST Testing first over by Ishant It has been the template right through the series. Ishant Sharma has been on the money from the word go and has been posing questions to the batsmen. He needs few wickets today.





15:29 hrs IST Cook marches out Thunderous applause greets the former England captain. He is unbeaten on 46 and would not mind a century, would he? India have all the running to do





15:19 hrs IST No reviews left India exhausted their reviews after only 12 overs. The bowlers have had very little luck so far and They will be hoping that umpires don’t make any blunders and if they do then they are in their favour.





15:05 hrs IST Interesting morning ahead England are effectively 154/2 at the start of the day, Root and Cook have already added 52 runs for the third wicket and Root especially has looked aggressive. Interesting to see what approach England take on day 4. Do England want 4-1 that badly or are they happy with the things the way they are.





14:45 hrs IST Interesting stat alert KL Rahul, who has 13 catches to his name this series, needs to take three more catches to overhaul the record of most catches claimed in a single series. With England still having eight wickets in the bag, there is a high chance that Rahul could make the record his own.





14:30 hrs IST Kohli’s DRS blues continue England came out to bat in the second innings and Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has often fumbled around with DRS, wasted two referrals in a matter of 12 overs. Well, and those calls were not even marginal! Now, former England captain Michael Vaughan is not entirely impressed with Kohli and has even called him the worst captain to use DRS. This is what Vaughan said.





14:18 hrs IST How Vihari calmed his nerves? It was a jittery start for Hanuma Vihari when he came out to bat on day 2. The ball was hooping around, and he was lucky to survive. But then he dug in to notch up a 50 on day 3 and thanks Virat Kohli for helping him out. He also conceded that he spoke with Rahul Dravid and this helped him calm down.





13:56 hrs IST Memorable return for Jadeja There was never a doubt over Jadeja, the left-arm spinner, but as a batsman, he showed the world what he is capable of. It was a stunning effort by the all-rounder who not only displayed amicable resistance when the day started, but shielded the tail brilliantly and dragged India close to England. However, it will be a test for him once again, this time with the ball on a wearing pitch against the England batsmen.



