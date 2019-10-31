‘Look after yourself Maxy,’ Glenn Maxwell’s indefinite break from cricket elicits mixed reactions from Darren Lehmann and Harsha Bhogle

cricket

Oct 31, 2019

It was announced by Cricket Australia that star batsmen Glenn Maxwell has requested an indefinite break from cricket to deal with mental health issues. Australia is currently involved in a T20 international (T20I) series against Sri Lanka and it was decided by the Australian board that D’ Arcy Short will replace Maxwell for the final T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Maxwell will also miss the upcoming series against Pakistan after requesting some time off.

The announcement has come as a shock to many while several have opted to send their best wishes to the swashbuckling batsmen. Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann asked Maxwell to look after himself while veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle admitted that he was taken aback by the news.

Look after yourself Maxy 👍❤️ https://t.co/sSiPsP8wwv — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) October 31, 2019

The last person you would have expected to have issues with his mental health and depression is Glenn Maxwell. Have always found him full of life and good cheer and it just tells you of the hidden stresses of top athletes. Look forward to seeing him back soon — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 31, 2019

Here's the latest on Glenn Maxwell, his withdrawal and replacement in the Australian T20I side - featuring some fitting words from Justin Langer on Maxwell's courage to admit he was struggling. pic.twitter.com/VSPmpy1njc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 31, 2019

Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced that Maxwell will go on a break and will not be a part of the final T20I at Melbourne against Sri Lanka as well as the upcoming series against Pakistan. There was no clarity on Maxwell’s comeback date. Australia have already captured by virtue of winning the first two games comprehensively.

“Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game. Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff,” CA’s Support Team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd said in an official statement.

Maxwell recently played a knock of 62 runs against Sri Lanka in the first T20I against Sri Lanka and this knock enabled Australia to post 233 runs in the match.

In the second T20I, the all-rounder did not get a chance to come out to bat, as David Warner and Steve Smith chased down Sri Lanka’s total of 117.

The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support.

“Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria’s support staff to ensure Glenn’s well-being and his reintegration into the game. We ask that everyone gives Glenn and his family and friends space; and respects their privacy at this time,” CA’s Executive General Manager of National Teams Ben Olive said.

“Even though he had that incredible innings in Adelaide and fielded like a genius, I don’t think he got much joy out of it,” Australia head coach Langer said in Melbourne. “He’s not having that much fun at the moment, even though he has that smile on his face when he plays.

“He’ll get assessed in Melbourne in the next day or so and like all injuries, we’ll work out where he’s at and when he will play again, hopefully happier and healthier which is more important.

“That’s the mask he puts on, it’s his armour, his energy and the way he plays. He’s the great entertainer but underneath the mask - you probably just sense it. When you build relationships with people you sense when they’re not quite right and I asked him the day before the Adelaide game and that’s when he said we probably need that little chat.”

Maxwell has played 110 ODIs, 61 T20Is and 7 Tests for Australia.

Australia squad for the final T20I against Sri Lanka: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The Australia vs Sri Lanka final T20 is slated to take place on Friday.

(With agency inputs)

Oct 31, 2019