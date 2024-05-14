‘Look at MS Dhoni, he is 42 and still…’: PBKS star gets World Cup-winning star's backing to make IND debut after T20 WC

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh asserted that Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh is a ready product and should be given a chance to play for India. In the cash-rich league where the young players get a chance to flourish and become a household name in the country, Shashank, a 32-year-old, has shown great promise with the bat this season. Punjab Kings have failed to play consistent cricket but the uncapped stars have down well for them.(IPL)

The Chhattisgarh batter was brought by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024 Player's auction. However, it seems like the franchise wanted the other player with the same name, but once they realised the hammer was already down.

Shashank had a below-average record in IPL before this season, stunned everyone with his performances this year, and flourished in the finisher's role for his side. He has scored 352 runs thus far this season at a strike rate of 168.42.

Harbhajan pointed out that Shashank is one player who thinks he has all the credentials to play for India despite being 32 years old as he himself won the World Cup with India at 33.

“I would like to pick one name and it’s Shashank Singh. It’s okay if his age is 32-33, but mind you, that’s the age when you play your best game. In fact, I won the World Cup for India at the age of 33. If a guy is fit and fine, he can play till the age of 40-45,” Harbhajan said on the Star Sports Press Room show.

The veteran spinner further gave the example of Dhoni, who is still playing in a high-octane tournament like the IPL, and advised the selectors to take a look at Shashank after the T20 WC.

“Look at Dhoni, he is 42 and still playing for his franchise in the IPL. All you need to focus on your fitness. By the looks of his batting, Shashank looks a ready product and can play for India if given a chance. It will be great if the selectors see him in any series after the World Cup,” he added.

Shashank, Ashutosh got runs under pressure

Earlier, PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin also hailed Shashank and his young teammate Asutosh Sharma for a breakthrough IPL season.

"I think Shashank and Ashutosh have been outstanding. They are two young players that have grown during the IPL. The most pleasing thing about those players is they've got runs under pressure. You see guys come in and then score runs. But these two have come in and scored runs in tough situations," Haddin said.