'Look at Virat Kohli, he has scored...': AB de Villiers' no-nonsense take on India batters' struggle against spin

The reactions keep on coming! Ever since India lost their first home Test series in 12 years, several cricket pundits are giving their take behind why Rohit Sharma and co suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the Kiwis. India lost the second Test in Pune against New Zealand by 113 runs, and as a result, the hosts conceded an unassailable 2-0 lead to the BlackCaps. Team India's batting order collapsed like a pack of cards on Day 3, paving the way for a famous New Zealand win. AB de Villiers gives his take on India's Test series loss against NZ

In both the innings, Rohit Sharma and co, did not have any answers to the spining track in Pune and Mitchell Santner's exploits with the ball. Santner returned with 13 wickets in the Test, and he dismissed Virat Kohli twice in the game, becoming the first leg-spinner to do so a in a Test.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has now given his take on India's loss, saying it is just a perception that the Indian players are good players of spin.

"When you go to India, Indian players are the best players of spin, it is perceived to be, doesn't always mean that it is a fact that all the batters are the best players of spin in the world. When you get a turning wicket and you get a good bowler, no matter how good of a player you are, you will be under pressure. If the batter has got the mind and skill and the ability, you can score runs in any conditions in the world," said AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel.

"There is nothing wrong with the Indian players, they are incredible players, all of them and they can play spin. But I think a lot of teams have caught up and that perception of when you go to India, those times are gone. The 90s and early 200s are gone, when you are just a walking wicket in certain conditions. Look at Virat Kohli, he has scored 100s in South Africa as well," he added.

'India took a big risk in the second Test'

While answering a fan question, the Proteas legend also remarked that India took a big risk by preparing a turning track. He also lauded New Zealand for being street-smart, and having answers to all the difficult questions.

"Well, they lost the toss in the second Test. I think they took a big risk by really making sure that the wicket turns a lot from start to finish. With that, when you play against a street-smart team, guys like Glenn Phillips, no one thought of him as a spinner, but fiery spin right at the wickets quick, doesn't matter if you are a part-time spinner, you are in the match. Especially when you have batted first and got the runs, the pressure is on the team batting second. That is a risk that India took by making a dry wicket and they wanted to play New Zealand on their terms," said de Villiers.

"But the problem with that is when you lose the toss and the opposition gets a good enough total, you are always under pressure. On this occasion, I felt New Zealand had all the answers, in the bowling department especially. They had answers to all questions, even the seam bowlers played their role," he added.

India's qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) final now hangs in the balance, and the side must win four out of their remaining six matches to make it to the final.

India will next square off against New Zealand in the third and final Test, beginning November 1 at the Wankhede Stadium.