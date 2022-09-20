'Lot of stuff goes unspoken in men’s sport': Ponting's priceless statement on Kohli's 'Anushka' remark after 71st ton

Virat Kohli kissing his wedding ring to celebrate his century has been a familiar celebration for cricket fans. The most recent of it was seen during the Asia Cup tournament earlier this month in the UAE when Kohli had ended his 1020-days long century drought with a maiden ton in the T20I format. The knock had played a crucial role in India's win in that game, against Afghanistan, and Kohli had later acknowledged his wife Anushka Sharma. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, whose record he surpassed with the incredible 122*, has now spoken about Kohli's statement as he left a priceless remark on the same.

Speaking to the broadcasters after his match-winning knock, Kohli had thanked his wife for the support she gave him during the last two and a half years when the India star was going through a period of century drought and dedicated the century to her. “You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That’s Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well," he had said.

ALSO READ: 'Na unki hum sunte hain...': Babar Azam shuts Pakistan great for strike rate criticism with stern warning - Watch

Ponting, in his conversation on the ICC Review, paid respects to the former India skipper for his act and urged more cricketers to give credit to their families for their efforts behind the scenes.

"It’s great to see him back in the runs. Great to see him back with a smile on his face. That’s the thing you know?” said Ponting.

“He was so happy, and I guess (he’s) relieved at the end of that game. He obviously spoke very fondly about his wife’s influence on the last couple of years of his life as well, which is also very nice to hear. A lot of that stuff goes unspoken about, in men’s sport in particular.

"Just the impact that your family and your very close ones have on you through your career. So it’s nice to hear that but also great to see Virat back in the runs again."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON