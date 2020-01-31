e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'Lovely chaps the Kiwis but...' - Cricket fraternity reacts after New Zealand lose another Super Over against India

‘Lovely chaps the Kiwis but...’ - Cricket fraternity reacts after New Zealand lose another Super Over against India

India vs New Zealand: New Zealand choked once again in the 4th T20I against India, and lost the match via Super Over.

cricket Updated: Jan 31, 2020 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (John Cowlpland/Photosport via AP)
Virat Kohli during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (John Cowlpland/Photosport via AP)(AP)
         

Indian cricket team took a 4-0 lead in the T20I series against New Zealand after the Kiwis lost yet another Super Over in Wellington. After being asked to bat first, the visitors posted a total of 165/8 in 20 overs. With Tim Seifert scoring a swashbuckling fifty, the Kiwis found themselves needing 7 runs to win in the final over, with 7 wickets in hand. But a brilliant final over from Shardul Thakur, in which the Kiwis lost four wickets, saw the match ending in a tie, resulting in a Super Over, yet again.

Also read: India script historic Super Over win over NZ, take 4-0 series lead

This is the second time in the series which had ended in a Super Over. Kiwis scored 13 runs in the Super Over, and KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli took India to win in just 5 balls, handing the hosts their second consecutive defeat in a Super Over. The cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to react on the thrilling encounter: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

After winning the match, India skipper Virat Kohli said: “There’s something new that I’ve learnt, that you’ve just got to stay calm in the game, observe what’s happening and if the opportunity comes then you capitalize on it. The fans couldn’t have asked for a better finish in two consecutive games. We hadn’t played super-over before, and now we have played two back to back. It feels good when you’re out of the game and get yourself back in, it really shows the character of the team.”

He added: “Everyone looked to be in good head-space. We were playing well in the situation looking at how well the opposition played. We are very proud of how we went about our business today.”

