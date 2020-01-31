‘Lovely chaps the Kiwis but...’ - Cricket fraternity reacts after New Zealand lose another Super Over against India

Indian cricket team took a 4-0 lead in the T20I series against New Zealand after the Kiwis lost yet another Super Over in Wellington. After being asked to bat first, the visitors posted a total of 165/8 in 20 overs. With Tim Seifert scoring a swashbuckling fifty, the Kiwis found themselves needing 7 runs to win in the final over, with 7 wickets in hand. But a brilliant final over from Shardul Thakur, in which the Kiwis lost four wickets, saw the match ending in a tie, resulting in a Super Over, yet again.

This is the second time in the series which had ended in a Super Over. Kiwis scored 13 runs in the Super Over, and KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli took India to win in just 5 balls, handing the hosts their second consecutive defeat in a Super Over. The cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to react on the thrilling encounter:

Lovely chaps the Kiwis but they are not very good at Super overs ... !!! #NZvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 31, 2020

The great art of conceiving a super over. Brought to you by New Zealand. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 31, 2020

These guys don’t like Finger nails. Incredible — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 31, 2020

Is Thakur ke haath bhi hai or bahot lambe bhi. Well done buddy @imShard #nzvsind — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 31, 2020

Quite Incredible to have a #SuperOver in back to back matches. The Indian seamers were simply outstanding in the last 3 overs to defend 18 . Love this quality of fighting till the end from India. Great win #NZvsInd pic.twitter.com/Eq9lV83xcf — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 31, 2020

Bahot yaarana lagta hai.... Super over to new Zealnd;) #NZvsIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 31, 2020

Crazy collapse and NZ involved in another Super Over. Can’t say they weee looking forward to it! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 31, 2020

After winning the match, India skipper Virat Kohli said: “There’s something new that I’ve learnt, that you’ve just got to stay calm in the game, observe what’s happening and if the opportunity comes then you capitalize on it. The fans couldn’t have asked for a better finish in two consecutive games. We hadn’t played super-over before, and now we have played two back to back. It feels good when you’re out of the game and get yourself back in, it really shows the character of the team.”

He added: “Everyone looked to be in good head-space. We were playing well in the situation looking at how well the opposition played. We are very proud of how we went about our business today.”