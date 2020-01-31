India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: This is how Virat Kohli and Co scripted historic Super Over win over Kiwis

cricket

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 17:47 IST

Team India scripted history as they thumped New Zealand in Super Over to take a 4-0 series lead in five-match series at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday. Virat Kohli and his troops had earlier won the third T20I in similar fashion and this is the first time in history that two successive matches have ended in a tie, let alone victories for a team in back-to-back Super Overs.

Chasing 166, New Zealand were coasting at one stage before the hosts imploded to be restricted to 165/7. Needing 7 runs off Shardul Thakur’s last over, the Kiwis buckled under pressure and lost four wickets as India took the match into the Super Over for the second consecutive game.

This is how the Super Over panned out:

Ball 1: Jasprit Bumrah bowls a length delivery and Tim Seifert hits the ball high in the air on the leg side. Shreyas Iyer tries his best to reach the ball but eventually fails to collect it. (2 runs)

Ball 2: Bumrah bowls a length delivery again and Seifert mistimes the ball over mid-off for a boundary. (4 runs)

Ball 3: Bumrah bowls a short delivery and Seifert top-edges it. Wicket-keeper KL Rahul goes for the catch but fails to collect it. (2 runs)

Ball 4: Bumrah bowls a slow length delivery and Seifert hits top-edges it again. This time, he is caught by Washington Sundar at third man (Out).

Ball 5: Bumrah bowls a slower one and Munro cuts it for a boundary past the point fielder. (4 runs)

Ball 6: Bumrah bowls fast yorker and Murno goes for the paddle sweep. He fails to make proper contact with the ball as it bumps into the hands of Navdeep Saini at backward short leg. (1 run)

India’s target: 14

Ball 1: Tim Southee bowls a length delivery and KL Rahul hits the ball into mid-wicket stands for a huge six. (6 runs)

Ball 2: Southee bowls a short delivery and Rahul pulls it over backward short leg fielder for a boundary. (4 runs)

Ball 3: Southee bowls a short delivery and Rahul top edges it. Scott Kuggeleijn completes the catch at deep mid-wicket. (Out)

Ball 4: Southee bowls a length delivery and Virat Kohli nudges the ball straight down the ground and takes a double. (2 runs)

Ball 5: Southee bowls a short delivery and Kohli pulls the ball for a boundary to seal India’s victory. (4 runs)

A target of 166 was always going to be tough to defend, but the Indian bowlers started well, dismissing the dangerous Martin Guptill in the fifth over of the innings with the score on 22. Munro and Seifert though combined beautifully to keep the required rate under check.

The 74-run stand was ended by Kohli who effected a brilliant run-out to send back Munro for 64. Yuzvendra Chahal then sent back Tom Bruce (0) in the next over as the visitors sniffed a chance. But Seifert then combined with Taylor to keep the Kiwis on course of a victory

However, a brilliant last over from Shardul Thakur ensured the match ended in a tie.