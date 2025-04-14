Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LSG player accused of 'invading batter's space', Gavaskar questions BCCI: 'The first time he did it was when…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 14, 2025 02:06 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar felt the Lucknow Super Giants player copped a harsh punishment.

There's been no shortage of fines in the ongoing IPL 2025, with as many as eight players getting reprimanded. The offences range from slow over-rates to breaching the IPL code of conduct. While five captains – Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson have all paid the price for being behind the number of overs bowled, others have been pulled up for disciplinary issues. However, one player who has been fined already on more than one occasion is Lucknow Super Giants youngster Digvesh Singh Rathi. His notebook-style celebration has been punished by the BCCI twice, but the leg-spinner simply refuses to learn.

Sunil Gavaskar (R) was not happy with the treatment dished out by BCCI to the LSG youngster(AFP/Reuters)
Sunil Gavaskar (R) was not happy with the treatment dished out by BCCI to the LSG youngster(AFP/Reuters)

Rathi was fined 25 percent of his match fee and picked up a demerit point after he got right up Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya's face when celebrating the wicket. Later, when he did it again – this time against Naman Dhir of Mumbai Indians – Rathi copped a 50 percent match fee as a second fine. But while the first offence was on expected lines, legendary former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar questioned BCCI over the second offence.

"The Lucknow team's Digvesh Rathi has been fined a couple of times and lost two demerit points for the celebrations of taking a wicket with the notebook celebration. The first time he did that was when he got the wicket of his Delhi teammate Priyansh Arya. He was rightly fined then because he ran right up to the batter who was leaving back for the dug out and did the notebook celebration standing bang next to him," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

"That was not only invading the batter's space but also giving him a send-off which is why he lost 25 per cent of his match fees. However, the next time he did that he was nowhere near the batter, and so it was a surprise that he was fined then. He wasn't in the batter's space or face and so shouldn't have been fined."

Did Digvesh Rathi tone down?

The second punishment toned Rathi down – albeit just a little. While he did not do away with his notebook entirely, the leg-spinner brought out a modified version of the same – writing on the grass. Thankfully for LSG and Rathi, he dodged a bullet from the BCCI, with the IPL governing council and the board deciding to ignore it.

The long-haired Rathi has taken eight wickets from 6 matches, with a best of 2/30 against PBKS. He has picked at least one wicket every match.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs RCB Live and DC vs MI Live Score on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs RCB Live and DC vs MI Live Score on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / LSG player accused of 'invading batter's space', Gavaskar questions BCCI: 'The first time he did it was when…'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On