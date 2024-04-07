LSG vs GT, IPL Match Today: Likely XIs, head-to-head stats of Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans; check fantasy team

In an IPL match where Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and Nicholas Pooran are set to be in action, it is surprising and yet a no-brainer to state that all eyes will be on Mayank Yadav. That's what raw pace does. The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match on Sunday will be a lot about how Mayank goes about business. LSG vs GT, IPL Match Today: Likely XIs, key players, head-to-head stats of Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

In his debut match against Punjab Kings, the 21-year-old LSG pacer returned impressive figures of 3/27, stunning England batter Jonny Bairstow with his searing pace. He followed that performance with 3/14 figures against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, blowing away Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell with a 151kmph delivery, and then cleaned up his teammate Cameron Green.

His spectacular performances have led to debates within the cricketing community whether he should be fast-tracked into the Indian team.But only two games can't be a parameter for a place in the Indian team. For Yadav, the crucial factor would be his consistency, which the national selectors will be closely following.On the batting front, LSG boast of a solid opening pair of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul. The South African has been in prime form after a rare off day in the team's opener but the skipper needs to get his act together as he hasn't been able to capitalise on starts.

The big-hitting Nicholas Pooran has been LSG's go-to-man in the finishing overs while Krunal Pandya was also handy in the last game. But the major concern for the Lucknow outfit remains the form of Devdutt Padikkal and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.In bowling, Yadav needs more support from the likes of Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, Stonis, and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

LSG, who are placed fourth with two wins out of three games, would also look to keep a clean slate at home and cash in on familiar conditions to register the third successive win this season.

LSG Likely XI (if batting first) KL Rahul (capt & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav,

LSG Likely XI (if bowling first) KL Rahul (capt & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth

GT, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag campaign so far under new captain Shubman Gill, winning two and losing two games to occupy the seventh spot on the points table.

Gill, who scored an unbeaten 89 off 48 balls, found some much-needed runs in the previous game and would look to continue in the same vein.

B Sai Sudharsan has looked in good touch but would be on the lookout for a big score. However, the likes of Wriddhiman Saha and Vijay Shankar need to rise to the occasion.

Mohit Sharma has been the stand-out performer for GT, but he needs more support from the likes of Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad.

GT Likely XI (if batting first) Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 Sai Sudharsan, 4 Kane Williamson, 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Darshan Nalkande

GT Likely XI (if bowling first) Shubman Gill (capt), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma.

LSG vs GT head-to-head

Matches: 4

GT: 4

LSG: 0

LSG vs GT fantasy team

KL Rahul (c, wk), Shubman Gill, Quinton de Kock, Sai Sudharsan, Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohit Sharma

LSG vs GT pitch report

The pitch in Lucknow is expected to provide more pace and bounce. Batters are also expected to get something to offer in this pitch.