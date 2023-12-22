'Made no sense': Usman Khawaja reveals true reason for wearing black armband in AUS vs PAK Test after ICC's punishment

Australia's Usman Khawaja was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday for wearing a black armband during the opening Test match against Pakistan after the global body's rules prevented him from wearing shoes with messages of support for Gaza. But the act has rather left the Aussie opener bewildered as he Khawaja hit back at ICC by revealing the true reason behind him wearing the black armband during the Perth Test match. Australia's Usman Khawaja on the first day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth on December 14(AFP)

Khawaja grabbed headlines last week when he had the messages "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" on his boots in the colours of the Palestinian flag before the start of the three-match Test series last week and had intended to wear it during the game, as reported via Australian media. However, he wasn't allowed under ICC regulations that prohibit messages related to political, religious or racial activities or causes. Khawaja instead wore a black armband which ICC found it against their Clothing and Equipment Regulations.

"Usman displayed a personal message (armband) during the first test match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages. This is a breach under the category of an 'other breach' and the sanction for a first offence is a reprimand," an ICC spokesperson said.

Baffled at ICC's punishment, Khawaja said that he will challenge the charges made against him as he clarified that his stance was for a "personal bereavement". He also added that he won't be wearing the black armband during the Boxing Day game at the MCG next week.

Speaking at the MCG on Friday, Khawaja said: "They asked me on day two [in Perth] what it was for and told them it was for a personal bereavement," he said of the armband. "I never ever stated it was for anything else. The shoes were a different matter, I'm happy to say that. The armband makes no sense to me. I followed all the regulations, past precedents, guys that put stickers on their bats, names on their shoes, done all sorts of things in the past without ICC approval and never been reprimanded.

"I respect the ICC and the rules and regulations they have. I will be asking them and contesting they make it fair and equitable for everyone and they have consistency in how they officiate. That consistency hasn't been done yet. I was very open and honest with that. I'll deal with that with the ICC."

Nick Hockley, the Cricket Australia CEO, reckoned it to be a complex matter and that the body was keen on finding a middle ground between backing Khawaja and not going against ICC regulations.

“It was a bit difficult, because it was right before a Test match,” Hockley said. “We are very clear that the ICC has rules in place for a very good reason and we expect our players to follow and comply with those regulations.

“The work we have been doing since is to see if there is a really respectful way that is very much unifying (and) brings people together to allow Uzzie to share his message. That is the subject now of ICC consideration.”