'Mahi bhai sun lo aap': Shivam Dube's special CSK request in bid for T20WC selection after Raina's 'Dhoni' remark: Watch

Under similar circumstances in 2020, Shivam Dube last got a stretch of opportunities in T20I cricket. India were in dire need of a back-up for Hardik Pandya and the left-hander failed to impress back then. Dube eventually fell out of the reckoning and was lost in the wilderness until the 2023 Indian Premier League, when an improved version of himself made a sparkling return with Chennai Super Kings, scoring 411 runs at a strike rate of 159.92, which included breathless middle-over batting. Dube, thereafter, awaited for the big India moment with the T20 World Cup 2024 in sight and it eventually happened on Thursday when he smashed a match-winning 60* to help India beat Afghanistan by six wickets in Mohali. Shivam Dube has made an impactful start to his bid to make the T20 World Cup squad

Dube made an India return last year in the tour of Ireland, where he played only a single innings and another more during the Asian Games campaign. He was recalled back for the series against Australia at home, but was the only member from the squad to have not bagged an appearance. The 30-year-old was later dropped for the series against South Africa.

With India yet to solve their crisis over finding Hardik's back-up, an area that has often troubled them in ICC events, the Mumbai all-rounder was called back for the Afghanistan series, the team's final assignment before the T20 World Cup, and Dube batted at No.4 in the opening game. He scored an unbeaten 40-ball 60, laced with five boundaries and two maximums, as India chased down the target of 159 with 15 balls to spare.

In addition to his proving his batting prowess, Dube also picked up a wicket in his two-overs spell, conceding nine just nine runs. And it seemed was the aspect Dube was most waiting for in his bid to showcase his all-round abilities.

"I was really waiting for my opportunity in bowling. I finally got it today and performed well," he said in the post-match interaction on Jio Cinemas.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who was part of the discussion, added: "Mahi bhai dekha abhi, Chennai me iska teen over pakke hain (Dhoni just saw his performance and is hence guaranteed three overs of bowling in Chennai)."

Dube burst into laughter before making a request to Dhoni saying, “Mahi bhai, sun lo aap (Dhoni, please listen to this).”

If not for CSK as of now, Dube is definitely guaranteed a run in the ongoing Afghanistan series. The second match will be played on Sunday, in Indore.