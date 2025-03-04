'Main maar raha tha na': KL Rahul gives Virat Kohli a piece of his mind as he throws his wicket away for 84 vs Australia

At the end of the 40th over in India's chase, KL Rahul had a word with Virat Kohli during the drinks break. His body language suggested he was telling Kohli to bat till the end. With India needing 65 runs off 60 balls, Rahul decided he would be the aggressor. It was one of many telling moments in the Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai. Rahul hit a four and a six in his next five balls to completely take the pressure off Kohli. He then took a single to put Kohli back on strike. India needed 40 off 45 balls. Kohli was 16 short of his 52nd ODI century. One of the two inevitable results happened. Kohli would be the first one to admit that the more important one --- of India winning and marching to the finals - was achieved but he would also agree that a century and a better end to his innings was warranted. KL Rahul's reaction after Virat Kohli's dismissal

After batting in cruise control for most of the chase, Kohli, as uncharacteristically as one can imagine, attempted a slog sweep against Adam Zampa, when it was most unnecessary and hit it straight to the long on fielder. So distraught was KL Rahul at the non-striker's end that he did not shy away from giving Kohli a piece of his mind. Yes, you read that right.

"Main maar raha that naa (I was going after the bowling)," he told Kohli as he walked past him. More than missing a deserving a century, Kohli's wicket gave Australia a new lease of life and that is perhaps why Rahul could not hold back. It was more in disappointed than in anger. For Kohli's shot came right after Rahul had a six in the same over and India needed less than a run a ball.

Thankfully for India, Rahul held his nerve and did nothing uncharacteristic. He remained unbeaten on 42 off 34 balls and finished the match with a six in the first ball of the 49th over to help India enter their fifth Champions Trophy final. In between, he had Hardik Pandya for company, who played a cameo of 28 off 24 balls before holing out to long on.

Kohli's masterclass in beating Australia

The one false shot, however, takes nothing away from the masterclass that Kohli produced. He had wonderful support from Shreyas Iyer (45) with whom he realised 91 runs for the third wicket, and steadied the ship after the early departures of skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and Shubman Gill (9).

Australia were weakened by the absence of some of their premier stars, but India had not beaten them in the knockouts of an ICC tournament since the quarterfinal of the 2011 World Cup.

However, Kohli was determined to correct that anomaly. The pitch used for the semifinal was fresh but much smoother than the ones on which the previous matches were played.

Kohli does not need a second invitation to exploit such conditions and a near-perfect control helped him keep pace with the asking rate.

Kohli's struggle point in an ODI innings is his inability to force the pace against spinners, but here the champion batter negated leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who had his number on a few occasions in the past, quite effectively.

The 36-year-old used the pull and drives, two of his most productive shots, to optimum effect. He placed him in the wide arc between sweeper cover and mid-wicket for easy, risk-free runs.

He lost the company of both Iyer, who played some delectable shots, and Axar Patel (27) in rather quick succession but Kohli went past his 50 in 53 balls.

Glenn Maxwell dropped him on 51 off left-arm spinner Cooper Connolly, a perceived early signal of an inevitable Kohli hundred.

But it did not arrive as an ugly hit off Zampa ended in the hands of Ben Dwarshuis near long-on when India were 40 runs away from victory.