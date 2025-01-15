How big a fandom can a player generate after just two Test appearances? Pretty big if the player is Sam Konstas. The 19-year-old, who made heads turn with his audacious batting display on Test debut against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is arguably the next big thing in Australian cricket. If there was any doubt regarding the same, the recent viral video erased them all. Man risks life, crashes car for a photo with Sam Konstas; entire ordeal caught on camera

A man risked getting injured, put his car in danger by parking it with some swift manoeuvres, forgot to press the handbrake and then made a desperate attempt to run back inside the car in time but could not stop it from colliding with another parked vehicle - all for a selfie with Sam Konstas.

A video that has quickly gone viral on social media shows a fan parking his car when he spotted Sam Konstas and excitedly rushed out of his vehicle for a selfie.

However, it was soon discovered that the fan had forgotten to engage the handbrake. Since the car was on a slope, it began rolling and eventually crashed into another parked vehicle in front of it. Realizing his mistake, the fan quickly rushed back to his car to stop it, but by then, it was already too late.

Sam Konstas' eventful debut against India

Konstas had an eventful debut against India at the MCG. After a few plays and misses, he got stuck into Jasprit Bumrah with reverse slaps and down-the-track hoicks to reach a blistering half-century on debut. In between, he also had an altercation with Virat Kohli, who attracted an ICC sanction for barging into the youngster with his shoulder.

Konstas' run-ins with the Indian cricketers did not end there. After enraging them with his antics in MCG, Konstas had a heated argument with Jasprit Bumrah in Sydney that resulted in the charged-in India pacer dismissing Usman Khawaja in the last ball of the day's play.

The right-handed opening batter, who was also named in Australia's squad for the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, said the emotions got to him during the India series.

"It's going to be completely different with the crowds [in Sri Lanka], obviously," he said. "It was the first time playing with big crowds and maybe the emotions got to me a bit, reflecting on it. But obviously Sri Lanka are going to be tough to beat in their home conditions. I'm looking forward to that."

Konstas said he is ready to adapt according to the team's needs.

"It's obviously a huge honour representing my country and touring to Sri Lanka. They've welcomed me with open arms and I'm keen to learn and get better," Konstas said. Obviously we've got a strong squad. If I do get the opportunity [to open], hopefully I'll take it with both hands. I feel like I'll just keep backing myself. Obviously I'm going to adapt with my different methods. I can't wait for that to happen."