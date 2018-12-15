Manipur’s Rex Singh picks all 10 wickets in an innings in Cooch Behar Trophy - Watch

Manipur fast bowler Rex Singh created history on Tuesday as the youngster became the latest bowler to accomplish the rare feat of taking 10 wickets in an innings.The 18-year-old, who is a a left-arm medium pacer, returned with brilliant figures of 10/11 in the Cooch Behar Trophy with six out of his 9.5 overs being maidens.

Rex, who had made his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy this season, finished with 15 wickets in the match, having taken 5/33 the first time. Manipur, who had posted 122 in their first innings in response to the opposition’s 138, got the 55 runs they needed in 7.5 overs to complete an easy 10-wicket win.

This young boy from Manipur who took 10 wickets in an innings reminds one of @IrfanPathanhttps://t.co/ldm2Tr2P1o — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) December 12, 2018

Rex is no stranger to the big leagues as he has played two Ranji Trophy matches and six Vijay Hazare Trophy games for Manipur with three first-class wickets and seven List A wickets under his belt.

Rex became the second player in the ongoing season to scalp all 10 wickets in an innings after Sidak Singh, Puducherry’s left-arm spinner, scalped all the 10 wickets against Manipur in the CK Nayudu Trophy.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 16:51 IST