Manjrekar fears for Suryakumar Yadav and Co, but feels ‘Wasim Akram would hate Pakistan's new approach' vs India

It is expected to be a blockbuster showdown on Sunday, as India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. Both sides won their respective openers and will be battling for top spot in Group A. India eased past UAE in their opening fixture, winning by nine wickets. UAE were bowled out for 57 runs in 13.1 overs, courtesy of a four-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav. Meanwhile, all-rounder Shivam Dube bagged three dismissals. Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Wasim Akram might hate Pakistan's new approach as they face India, on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 58 runs, India eased to 60/1 in 4.3 overs, and Abhishek Sharma top-scored with a knock of 30 runs off 16 balls.

Meanwhile, Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs, but had a batting collapse. Oman's Aamir Kaleem and Faisal Shah were in good bowling form. The pair picked three-wicket hauls respectively, but Mohammad Haris' 63 came to his side's rescue as they posted 160/7. Pakistan's bowling department was in good form, as they bowled out Oman for 67 in 16.4 overs.

Sanjay Manjrekar on ‘Pakistan’s new approach'

Pakistan have always been reliant on their bowling attack, especially against India. Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Pakistan's bowling approach could be a problem for India. Against Oman, Saim Ayub and Sufiyan Muqeem took two-wicket hauls and were a huge threat in the turning conditions.

"I like this bowling combination because it’s India vs Pakistan, and I feel this attack might give the Indian batters something different to think about," Manjrekar said, on Sony Sports Network.

"They’ve played Pakistan in world events before, but usually against a certain kind of attack. This is completely different — hardly any pace on show — and maybe Wasim [Akram] would hate it.

"Batting will need a little improvement against India, but credit to Mike Hesson for making the most of the resources he has. Saim Ayub has hardly bowled for Pakistan in the past, but under Hesson, he’s bowled in almost 90% of the innings. This shows a new approach, and that’s exciting because it’s refreshing to see Pakistan try something different," he added.

The Asia Cup is being played in T20I format, with India leading 10-3 in terms of head-to-head against Pakistan.