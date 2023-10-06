News / Cricket / Australia star 'touch-and-go' as he faces race against time to recover for crucial India clash at 2023 World Cup

Australia star 'touch-and-go' as he faces race against time to recover for crucial India clash at 2023 World Cup

HT Sports Desk
Oct 06, 2023 07:32 AM IST

The Australia star faced an injury earlier this year and his absence could be a major blow for the side ahead of the opener against India.

As Australia gear up for their opening clash of the 2023 World Cup against India, there's a cloud of uncertainty hanging over their camp. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis, a crucial component of the Australian setup, finds himself in doubt for their inaugural match against cricketing giants India at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. Stoinis, the 34-year-old from Perth, has been grappling with a nagging hamstring injury, which he sustained during the recently-concluded ODI series against India on their home turf.

Australia's Pat Cummins, without cap, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq during the ICC Cricket World Cup warmup match between Pakistan and Australia in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023(AP)
This injury setback has cast a shadow of concern over his availability for the pivotal encounter, leaving the Australian management anxiously awaiting a positive update on his fitness.

The clash between Australia and India is not just another game; it signifies the commencement of their campaigns in the 2023 World Cup. Stoinis' absence, given his valuable contributions as an all-rounder, could potentially be a significant blow to the Australian side; his prowess with both bat and ball, coupled with his experience, makes him an indispensable asset.

Andrew McDonald, the Aussie coach, remained largely tight-lipped over Stoinis' current condition. “(He is) touch and go," McDonald said. "He certainly hasn’t been ruled out of that (the game against India), but we weren’t prepared to risk him in those practice games.

“We‘ve got the main session today and then another hit out tomorrow, so he’ll go through his work there and we’ll see whether he’s available for selection for game one. These next couple of days (are) really important for him to press for selection for game one, and we‘ll see how that unfolds.”

Injury concerns

The Australian squad found itself grappling with a string of injury woes ahead of the 2023 World Cup. Stoinis isn't the lone casualty; another key player in the Australian lineup, Travis Head, is set to miss at least the initial stages of the World Cup due to a fractured hand, an injury sustained during the recent ODI series. Despite this setback, the team remains hopeful that Head will regain full fitness later in the tournament, hence retaining him in their 15-member squad.

Australia's injury list doesn't stop there. Notably, Pat Cummins and Steve Smith had to sit out of the South Africa series due to wrist and wrist injuries, respectively. Additionally, Glenn Maxwell continues to grapple with an ankle injury, displaying his determination to push through the pain barrier to represent his team in the World Cup.

    HT Sports Desk

