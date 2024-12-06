Mark Waugh, David Warner can't stop laughing as lights go off twice in Adelaide: 'They've run out of electricity'

The opening day of the pink ball Test between India and Australia witnessed high drama. Day 1 of the Adelaide Test witnessed several ebbs and flows and at the time of stumps, it was the hosts that ended the proceedings with the upper hand. During the final session, floodlights on the ground went off twice and the scenes definitely did not please India pacer Harshit Rana, who was seen gesturing in anger. The lights go off at the Adelaide Oval (Screengrab - X )

The lights first went off after the second ball of the 18th over. Then two balls later, the incident repeated itself, much to the amazement of the entire crowd. Fans however found a way to make merry of the situation as several of them switched on their mobile phones' flashlights.

However, commentators Mark Waugh, Harsha Bhogle, and David Warner couldn't stop laughing looking at the entire situation.

“Oh hello. They’ve run out of electricity in Adelaide. Pretty hot today. Plenty of air conditioners on," said Mark Waugh while commentating on Fox Cricket.

On the other hand, Harsha Bhogle said, "Someone’s fallen asleep, so we have to wait. It’s a first for me, a Test match being stopped because the lights are gone. Is anyone there?"

Replying to Bhogle, Mark Waugh said, "I don’t think I’ve seen this in Australia."

'Someone turned the switch back on'

When the lights finally came back on, Harsha Bhogle remarked, "The lights are on again. Someone just turned the switch back on.”

Former Australia opening batter David Warner also made a cheeky remark, saying someone did not pay the bills hence the lights went off.

Commentator Kerry O’Keefe also joked that he saw regular nightwatchman Nathan Lyon near a switchboard to avoid the possibility of coming into bat if a wicket falls in the dying minutes of Day 1.

Coming back to the second Test between India and Australia, the latter reached the score of 86/1 at Stumps, still trailing by 94 runs. Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne will resume batting for Australia on Day 2.

Earlier, Mitchell Starc took six wickets to help Australia bowl out India for 180 in the first innings. On the very first ball of the match, the left-arm pacer got the better of Perth hero Yashasvi Jaiswal.