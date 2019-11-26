Marsh Cup Final: Usman Khawaja’s unique coin toss leaves opposition captain in splits - Watch

cricket

Queensland captain Usman Khawaja came up with a bizarre coin toss during Marsh Cup final against Western Australia on Sunday. Khawaja took a short run-up and then tossed the coin high in the air, much to the amusement of match referee and opposition captain Ashton Turner. The coin landed almost ten metres away but the tactic didn’t work for Khawaja as Turner called it correctly and opted to field first in the blockbuster cup finale.

The video of the same was uploaded on social media by Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) and their post read: “#MarshCup Final time! AT WINS the toss and we’ll have a bowl first.”

Usman Khawaja isn’t part of Australia’s ongoing series against Pakistan. Khawaja, once among Australia’s first picks, was dropped after the third Ashes test at Leeds and has failed to find form for home state Queensland. Following his ouster from the Australian Test team, legendary spinner Shane Warne questioned Khawaja’s desire to play for the national team.

“Justin Langer and Trevor Hohns have done a good thing with Usman Khawaja,” Warne wrote in a News Corp column. “By leaving him out they have asked him to show how important Test cricket, and playing for Australia, is to him.

“Throughout his Test career, he always seems to do just enough. Sometimes you just want to shake him and get him to show a bit more. Different personalities make up the team and some people aren’t as exuberant and emotional as others, but he can be better, particularly with his body language.”

Khawaja took note of his criticism and hit back at Warne, saying: “I don’t think there’s any need to answer that question,” Khawaja was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo. “I’m a batsman, I’m a run scorer first and foremost so that’s my currency, but if you look at my Shield record, you look at my one-day domestic record, my record for Australia, my BBL record, I score runs.

“That’s all that matters. Not really [going to change my body language], I’m a pretty cool bloke. You either get it or you don’t, that’s the way it is,” he added.