Friday, Dec 13, 2019
‘Match-fixing, spot-fixing’ say fans after huge no-ball, massive wide in ongoing BPL - Watch

Sylhet Thunders team director Tanjil Chowdhury has now revealed they have requested Bangladesh Cricket Board to investigate the wide and no-ball of the bowler.

cricket Updated: Dec 13, 2019 10:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Santokie overstepped by a massive margin
The ongoing Bangladesh Premier League is in the news for all the wrong reasons after West Indian fast-bowler Krishmar Santokie bowled a massive no ball which has drawn the suspicion of fans and officials alike. Santokie bowled a huge wide in his third delivery while the no-ball that he bowled two balls later also raised some eyebrows as his foot was way over the line.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Chowdhury said that he felt the extras were suspicious. “The no-ball that he bowled is suspicious,’’ he said. “He [Santokie] is not yet called by the BCB but I have lodged my complaint. I verbally requested CEO and Morshed [BCB anti-corruption head] to investigate the matter[ no ball].

“We [BCB director] don’t have anything to do with the playing XI. It is up to the management and the coach. I asked the sponsors whether they interfered in the playing XI and they are refusing to say anything. Now we have to talk with the team management and know whether anyone influenced them to play Santokie because it seems he is associated with spot-fixing.”

 

The fans, meanwhile, have raised match-fixing allegations against the bowler. Even former Australian cricketer Dean Jones expressed his surprise over Santokie’s efforts.

One such fan took to Twitter and claimed BPL can easily be targeted by fixers.

“The possibility of fixing is very high in this edition of BPL as all the team are being managed by corrupted BCB directors, this guys have previously fixed match in the premier division cricket and Dhaka premier league,” he wrote.

 

 

