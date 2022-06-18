‘Matter of time before we make 500?’: Jos Buttler after England's world record score against Netherlands

IPL 2022 Orange Cap winner Jos Buttler led the charge for England as they came narrowly close to eclipsing 500 runs in one ODI innings for the first time in history, scoring 498/4 against Netherlands on Friday - the highest score in ODIs. The England innings was super-charged by triplet-tons by Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, and Buttler — the third time this has happened in ODIs, and the first time by a team other than South Africa. Liam Livingstone contributed with a brutal 66*(22), to make 500 a realistic possibility in the final overs.

"Is it a matter of time before we make 500? I don't know. We'll keep trying to do it,” said Buttler. “It's a tough thing to try to achieve. It'll probably have to happen on a belting wicket at a small ground.” This feat took place at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, Netherlands. England have locked out the podium for highest scores in ODI cricket, breaking their own record of 481/6 against Australia in 2018, which itself had surpassed their score of 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016. These two matches had both taken place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

"We've come close one time before this and the message in the team is to try to keep pushing boundaries and taking the team forward, take the game on," Buttler said after the match. Buttler scored a blistering 162(70), reaching his century in 47 balls. The top three fastest centuries for England have all been scored by Buttler, all in 50 balls or fewer.

"I think the biggest thing, irrelevant of the score, is the mentality we are showing as a team. We keep trying to better that and be better as a team when we play. We know that stands us in good stead." The England team combined for 36 fours and 26 sixes — another record for most in one innings — several of which landed outside the small 4500-capacity cricket ground in the outskirts of Amsterdam. This included a 32-run over from the bat of Liam Livingstone, the most England have managed from one over in ODI cricket.

Livingstone reached 50 in 17 deliveries, only one ball away from tying AB de Villiers’s record for fastest ODI half-century. Buttler also put one of De Villiers under pressure, having the chance to break and then equal his record for the fastest 150-run innings while batting on 146. However, he only managed 3 runs from those two balls, leaving him tantalizingly short.

Captain Eoin Morgan, who produced a rare failure for England on an otherise glorious day for batting with a golden duck, was full of praise for Buttler. "Jos played in a world of his own, like he has been over the last year or two years," Morgan said. This was Buttler’s 10th ODI century to complement his 20 half-centuries — impressive, considering he bats lower down the order in ODIs.

"It's incredible to watch and not something we ever get sick of or take for granted. It really is amazing cricket. It's the reason he probably is the best white-ball cricketer in the world at the moment." With two more ODIs left to play in the Netherlands, England fans might hope to see their team bat first again, providing another opportunity for fireworks and a chance to break the 500 barrier.

