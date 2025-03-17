Menu Explore
Mayank Yadav's latest fitness update a glimmer of hope for LSG but still no availability for start of IPL 2025: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 17, 2025 08:54 AM IST

Mayank Yadav has resumed bowling at the NCA

Monday morning brought a glimmer of hope for Lucknow Super Giants as the franchise has been handed a major update on fast bowler Mayank Yadav's return date. But the India bowler is still unlikely to be available from the start of the 2025 season of the IPL, where LSG will begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 24 in Vizag.

Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav likely to return ahead of match against CSK(AP)
Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav likely to return ahead of match against CSK(AP)

According to a report in MyKhel, Mayank resumed bowling after he had almost recovered from his tie injury. The report added that he will return to IPL in mid-April, indicating that he would likely feature in the game against Chennai Super Kings at home, at the Ekana Stadium.

"Mayank has already started to bowl and looking good to play in the IPL in a few weeks time," a source close to the cricketer said.

The source also added that LSG wanted Mayank's rehabilitation at the NCA to take place under their watchful eyes, but their plea was rejected as the fast bowler is now a BCCI-contracted player.

Mayank made his debut in the IPL last year. He played just four matches, picking seven wickets at 12.14, before injury cut short his campaign. But it was enough to impress BCCI selectors, who handed him his debut opportunity in October last year in the home series against Bangladesh. He played all three games, picking four wickets at an economy rate of 6.91.

LSG yet to heave a sigh of relief

Even though the 18th season of the IPL has yet to kick off, the preparations haven't begun on a good note. Besides Mayank, LSG also wait the clearance from NCA on two other Indian bowlers - Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan, thus adding to their pace woes for IPL 2025. In addition, Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh confirmed that he will only be available as a batter during the season owing to a back injury.

LSG could, hence, rope in India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who was spotted training at their camp on Sunday. The India star had gone unsold at the mega auction last year in November.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
