Meet the new Wasim Akram: Left-arm quick rips through Abu Dhabi Knight Riders with two wickets in six balls

The name was familiar, the impact unmistakable. UAE’s Wasim Akram, also a left-arm fast bowler, turned heads in the ongoing ILT20 season as he channelled his legendary namesake, ripping through Abu Dhabi Knight Riders with a two-wicket burst in the powerplay for Sharjah Warriorz on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Sharing his name with the Pakistan great, the young pacer showcased swing, control and confidence, delivering a masterful spell with the new ball. Wasim Akram picked up two wickets in six balls

Sharjah inflicted a disastrous start on Abu Dhabi in the ILT20 clash. Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed struck in the opening over, dismissing Phil Salt, before Akram removed two more batters in the space of just six deliveries across his first two overs. He trapped Brandon McMullen lbw for a three-ball duck on the final delivery of the second over. Returning in the fourth over of the powerplay, Akram then outfoxed Liam Livingstone with a wobble-seam delivery, sending the England all-rounder back for a five-ball duck. With the second dismissal, Akram became the first UAE bowler across four seasons of the ILT20 to bowl a maiden over in the tournament.

Akram is a 30-year-old left-arm medium fast bowler from the UAE, who has yet to make his international debut. He made his first appearance in the ILT20 this season. In the six matches thus far, he has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 8.53. The three other wickets were picked in the match against the Gulf Giants last week, where he had finished with 3 for 34. He went wicketless in the rest of the matches.

Sharjah Warriorz are currently rooted to the bottom of the table, with just two wins from seven matches this season. After losing their first three games, including the season opener against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the Warriorz bounced back with consecutive victories over MI Emirates and Gulf Giants. However, they were unable to sustain that momentum, suffering defeats in their next two outings.

In the match, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat. Their innings unraveled early as the top four were dismissed for just nine runs, with Taskin Ahmed claiming one of the wickets. Sherfane Rutherford fought a lone battle with a 36-ball 44, but the lack of support proved costly.

The Knight Riders currently sit fifth on the points table with three wins from eight matches. After beating Sharjah in their opening fixture, they endured a four-match losing streak before recovering to win two of their next three games.