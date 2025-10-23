'Mereko mat bolo na': Shreyas Iyer gives it back to Rohit Sharma after being called out at non-striker end, both argue

India posted a much better, more competitive total in the 2nd ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, all because of the two half-centuries that kept the innings afloat. After Shubman Gill was sent back early and Virat Kohli dismissed for a four-ball duck, hopes were heavily pinned on Rohit Sharma. Could he bail India out of trouble at 16/2? Could he discover the touch that made him a world-beater? Could he, for one last time, channel every bit of motivation and self-belief in him to get a big one? Well, as it turns out, yes and no. Shreyas Iyer, left, disagreed with Rohit Sharma(Screengrabs)

After overcoming a slow start where he got stuck at 8 off 22, Rohit saw off the initial tough phase to finish on a fine 73 off 97, and with Shreyas Iyer's 61, stitched a solid century partnership to set the bedrock of India's 264/9. Axar Patel's 44 and Harshit Rana's quickfire 24 off 18 made for important lower-order contributions, but without Rohit and Shreyas, the total could have been a lot lower. The Mumbai duo got together and broke the shackles. However, during their stand, there were a few 'Yes and No', that threatened to cut the alliance.

There was a moment where both batters refused to see eye-to-eye following a disagreement over a run. As Rohit tucked a ball from Josh Hazlewood, he took off, only to be sent back by Shreyas Iyer. That's when the stump mic captured their conversation.

Rohit: Shreyas, this was a single.

Iyer: Aap karke dekho, mereko mat bolo na phir (You call, don't look at me).

Rohit: You will have to call first, then. He (Hazlewood) is bowling the seventh over.

Iyer: I don’t know the angle he is running at. Give the call.

Rohit: I can't give you that call.

Iyer: It's in front of you

Rohit: *nods head*

Check out the video below:

Former cricketers react

Aakash Chopra, on commentary, weighed in: "This is an indication for all garden boys. That this is their call. Shreyas was convinced there was no single there. He clearly said no.

Irfan Pathan sided with Rohit. "That's where experience comes into play. He has bowled 7 straight overs. So obviously, he will be tired. Both are making a comeback into the ODIs. They could have taken a run here," the former India bowler said while doing commentary for Star Sports.