 MI star breaks silence on Hardik Pandya situation, makes first-hand revelation on captain's reaction to boos, fan anger | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

MI star breaks silence on Hardik Pandya situation, makes first-hand revelation on captain's reaction to boos, fan anger

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 01, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Hardik Pandya didn't have a desired start to his stint as MI captain; in addition to the two losses on the trot, he also had to endure boos and fan anger

Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler, Trent Boult, showed his unwavering support for his former teammate, Hardik Pandya, amidst the challenging circumstances the Mumbai Indians skipper has faced in the ongoing IPL season. Hardik, who assumed captaincy duties for Mumbai Indians following his return from Gujarat Titans, encountered hostile reception from the crowd during matches in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians(AFP)
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians(AFP)

The transition in leadership from Rohit Sharma to Hardik has stirred mixed reactions among fans, resulting in vocal disapproval directed towards the new skipper.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read MS Dhoni creates new T20 wicketkeeping record, teams up with Jadeja in classic combo to dismiss Shaw in DC vs CSK clash

Boult emphasised the importance of Hardik remaining focused and resilient amidst the "white noise" generated by the crowd's booing. “It is something you cannot control, as professional sportspeople it is what you are exposed to in a way. You have to block out the white noise and focus on the job, (but) it is easier said than done," Boult told the media ahead of RR's match against MI.

“There are a lot of passionate fans in this country, and speaking of Hardik specifically, he is one of my favourite Indian cricketers and I do not think the booing will hold out for too long. I am sure, he is one of those guys who can put it aside and focus on the job,” Boult added.

Hardik's teammate, Piyush Chawla, also spoke in detail about the crowd's reactions to the MI skipper as the side gears up for its first home game of the season. Chawla stated Hardik has remained unaffected by the booing and vocal disapproval from the fans.

“Well, that you can't really help because you know, they are a crowd and whatever they are doing is beyond our control so we can't really say what they are doing,” Chawla said.

“The way Hardik has taken it...he is just focusing on the game, he is not even worried about what the crowd is doing and once we get a win under our belt, things will be totally different."

MI hunting their first win

Mumbai Indians will be aiming to clinch their first win of the season when they meet the high-flying Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. In their previous match, MI conceded a record total of 277/3 in the first innings but produced a fighting comeback to score 245 in the run chase.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / MI star breaks silence on Hardik Pandya situation, makes first-hand revelation on captain's reaction to boos, fan anger
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On