WPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Defending champs Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eliminator
WPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Latest Updates: It is going to be an entertaining thriller as defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League 2024 eliminator, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI will be eyeing revenge after missing out on a direct berth in the final. The massive thrashing at the hands of RCB earlier this week cost them a direct seat for a second successive year, but they could repeat the same story again!...Read More
Meanwhile, RCB are a different side this campaign, not the one which had a five-match losing streak last season. Their last league fixture against MI was like a virtual quarterfinal and they came out of it with smiles. But against MI, they face a team who had a similar pattern last season too, missing out on a direct berth. But then a one-sided win in the semi-final, saw them reach the final, where they defeated Delhi Capitals.
Here are the key takeaways from MI vs RCB WPL 2024 Eliminator:
WPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score: MI batting coach on 'history repeating itself'
WPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Speaking ahead of the match, MI batting coach Devieka Palshikaar said, "Don't you think history is repeating itself? Last year too we went through this. We'd played UP Warriorz a bit before the Eliminator and lost and we bounced back against them. We're just looking at it [the recent defeat to RCB] as a sign of good luck, hoping that history will repeat. Hopefully we'll see the same result we'd seen last year."
WPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Squads
WPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score: MI- Hayley Matthews, S Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala(w), Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Yastika Bhatia, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur
RCB- Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Nadine de Klerk, Sabbhineni Meghana, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht
