Mayank Yadav's record lasts 2 days as Gerald Coetzee clocks fastest ball of IPL 2024, misses all-time feat by a whisker

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Gerald Coetzee may not have lived up to the expectations yet, having picked only three wickets so far in three matches in IPL 2024, which included a wicketless outing at the Wankhede Stadium against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, but the South Africa star got his name into history books after he pipped Mayank Yadav to record the fastest delivery in IPL 2024. Gerald Coetzee pipped Mayank Yadav to clock the fastest IPL 2024 delivery

It was barely two nights ago, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow when Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mayank, making his debut in the match against Punjab Kings, clocked a 155.8 kmph delivery that left PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan “surprised”. His stellar middle-over spell comprised nine 150-plus thunderbolts and three wickets, for 27 runs, as cricket fraternity watched the young Indian pacer in awe.

However, on Monday, Mayank's record was broken by Coetzee, who dished out a 157.4 kmph snorter during the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan. It came in the last ball of Rajasthan's successful chase at the Wankhede, with Riyan Parag, who just celebrated his half-century, getting the top-edge to the shorter delivery as the ball flew high over the wicketkeeper's head for a boundary.

Here is full list of fastest deliveries in IPL 2024:

157.4 kmph - Gerald Coetzee - MI vs RR

155.8 kmph - Mayank Yadav - LSG vs PBKS

153.9 kmph - Mayank Yadav - LSG vs PBKS

153.4 kmph - Mayank Yadav - LSG vs PBKS

153 kmph - Nandre Burger - RR vs DC

152.3 kmph - Gerald Coetzee - MI vs SRH

151.2 kmph - Alzarri Joseph - RCB vs KKR

150.9 kmph - Matheesha Pathirana - CSK vs GT

Not only did Coetzee top the IPL 2024 charts with that scorcher against the Royals, but also entered the all-time IPL list, albeit missing out on the 13-year-old record by Shaun Tait by a whisker. the Aussie legend remains at the top with his 157.71 kmph delivery in IPL 2011.

Fastest deliveries in IPL history:

Shaun Tait 157.71 kmph - 2011

Gerald Coetzee 157.4 kmph - 2024

Lockie Ferguson 157.3 kmph - 2022

Umran Malik 157 kmph - 2022

Anrich Nortje 156.22 kmph - 2020

Umran Malik 156 kmph - 2022

Mayank Yadav 155.8 kmph - 2024

Coetzee was roped in by Mumbai the mini-auction last December following his heroics at the 2023 World Cup in India, where he had become the first-ever South Africa bowler to pick 20 wickets in a single edition of the 50-over event. This was preceded by a breakout season in the SA20 last year, where he picked 23 wickets. However, the right-armer has so have managed only three wickets in three matches for Mumbai at an economy rate of 11.43