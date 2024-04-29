 Michael Hussey drops captaincy's verdict on Ruturaj Gaikwad: 'Challenging to succeed MS Dhoni but...' | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Michael Hussey drops captaincy's verdict on Ruturaj Gaikwad: 'Challenging to succeed MS Dhoni but...'

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Apr 29, 2024 06:00 PM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad propelled MS Dhoni-starrer CSK to an emphatic win against the feisty Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs on Sunday.

Former Australian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings’ batting coach Michael Hussey lauded Ruturaj Gaikwad, the newly appointed skipper of the team, for his exceptional performance throughout the tournament. The youngster was given the challenging task of stepping into the shoes of MS Dhoni just a day before IPL 2024 was about to begin.

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates with MS Dhoni (PTI)
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates with MS Dhoni (PTI)

Gaikwad propelled his team to an emphatic win against the feisty Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs on Sunday, where he fell just 2 runs short of another century in the tournament. Following the win, the CSK coach revealed that it was challenging for Gaikwad to follow in the footsteps of the Indian legend.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan delivers first assessment of Virat Kohli's knock vs GT in IPL 2024: 'Look, it was a slow start'

“It has been challenging for him as well. He has taken over as captain to which you have to take your hat off to him. He is succeeding the greatest of all time in this country,” Hussey said. He was also in awe of the youngster’s abilities as he spoke at length about his exceptional qualities in terms of timing and placement.

"Gaikwad is such a wonderful player. He is a brilliant timer of the cricket ball. I've been asking him what his secret is in terms of his placement, he always finds the gaps,” he said.

The former Australian left-hander also mentioned that Gaikwad was a smart batsman and knew the recipe to strike a balance between attacking and soaking the pressure. “He is a smart batsman as well, he knows when to attack and when to soak up pressure. He plays spin well, he plays seam well. He can score all around the ground. He's almost one step ahead of the bowlers a lot of times. He is wonderful to watch. Very thankful that he is in our team,” he added further.

While taking over as the captain might have been the most daunting task in the right-hander’s career, Hussey revealed that he has been working on clearing the vision for the players as well as assessing their responsibilities, he said, "We don't talk about it (S/R) much at all. We talk about each player since they need to assess the conditions out in the middle as quickly as they can. The batter needs to take up the responsibility and the ownership in the middle.”

“Sometimes, as coaches, we put too much into the players' heads. I am trying to take as much out of their heads as possible, let them be as clear as they possibly can, see the ball and react accordingly,” he added.

Gaikwad has been phenomenal with the bat this season being the second-highest scorer in the tournament so far. The right-hander has scored 447 runs in nine matches with three fifties and a hundred to his name.

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, T20 World Cup Team India Squad, KKR vs DC Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Michael Hussey drops captaincy's verdict on Ruturaj Gaikwad: 'Challenging to succeed MS Dhoni but...'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On