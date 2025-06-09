Michael Vaughan calls Shubman Gill's captaincy takeover a ‘bold move’ ahead of ENG Tests: ‘He has a lot to prove’

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has shared his opinion on Shubman Gill taking over the captaincy role in India's Test team after the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Indian cricket has entered a big transition period in red-ball cricket, and Gill was chosen as Rohit's successor. He was preferred over his senior teammates Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah. Shubman Gill will take over the captaincy charge of the Test team on the England tour.(@BCCI)

Leading an Indian team on an England tour will be daunting for young Shubman, especially given the scrutiny of his overseas batting form.

Vaughan, who is known for his vocal views and opinions, acknowledged that Shubman Gill has displayed great temperament in high-pressure situations but emphasised he still has a lot to prove after taking over the big mantle.

“Shubman Gill is officially the new face of Indian Test cricket, stepping up as captain for the England series. It’s a bold move, trusting a young leader with a new-look team after the retirements of giants like Rohit and Kohli. Gill has a lot to prove, especially away from home, but he has shown he has the temperament for big moments," said Vaughan, who is part of Sony Sports Network’s expert commentary team for the series.

With Kohli, Rohit, and R Ashwin's recent retirements, the England tour presents a golden opportunity for the new generation of Indian players to make their mark, especially with reduced expectations and the spotlight shifting to fresh faces.

‘Don’t be surprised if youngsters rise to the occasion’

Vaughan talked about the potential of this young team as the England tour could be the start of something special for them.

“With Rishabh Pant as his deputy and a squad eager to make their mark, this England tour could be the start of something special for India’s next generation. Don’t be surprised if these youngsters rise to the occasion," Vaughan added.

The five-test tour of England, starting June 20 at Leeds and lasting until August 2025, is set to be a heavy one for fans and players alike. The series will be held from June to August 2025, with matches scheduled at Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.