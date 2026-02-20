Michael Vaughan presses ECB for action as Pakistan cricketers face The Hundred snub threat: 'They own the league'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has weighed in on reports suggesting Pakistan players could be overlooked in this year’s The Hundred, with franchises linked to the Indian Premier League unlikely to pick them at next month’s auction. Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan wants the ECB to take action. (AFP)

The new season of The Hundred, running from July 21 to August 16, comes on the back of fresh private investment that has significantly boosted player earnings. But while salaries are set to climb, Pakistan’s cricketers may not share in that surge. IPL-owned teams have steered clear of signing Pakistani players since 2009, a stance shaped by the long-standing political tensions between the two countries.

"A senior official from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) indicated to an agent that interest in his Pakistan players would be limited to sides not linked to the IPL," said BBC in a report on Thursday.

Vaughan has urged the England and Wales Cricket Board to step in amid growing concerns that Pakistan players may be overlooked by IPL-owned franchises at the upcoming The Hundred auction, calling for immediate action to protect the league’s inclusive ethos.

"The ECB need to act fast on this .. they own the league and this should not be allowed to happen .. the most inclusive sport in the country is not one that allows this to happen .." Vaughan wrote on X.

Pakistan players have long been sidelined from the Indian Premier League due to ongoing political tensions between the two nations, and more recently, Bangladesh cricketers have faced a similar setback.

The controversy intensified when Kolkata Knight Riders brought in Mustafizur Rahman, prompting criticism from several quarters. In the aftermath, the Board of Control for Cricket in India instructed the franchise to release the left-arm seamer.

"Another agent described the situation as 'an unwritten rule' across T20 leagues with Indian investment," the report added.

63 Pakistan players registered for The Hundred 2026 auction Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Tariq are among 63 Pakistan cricketers who have registered for the 2026 auction of The Hundred.

The list includes a blend of senior internationals and rising prospects, reflecting Pakistan’s keen interest in featuring in England’s 100-ball competition ahead of the upcoming season.