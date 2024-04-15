Mitchell Starc shuts critics with bold statement after LSG win: 'I don't read anything so that…'
Mitchell Starc said that the criticism doesn't bother him and admitted it took him a bit of time to get back to the T20 mode.
Premier Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has reacted to the critics with a bold statement after the Lucknow Super Giants clash on Sunday. Starc, who was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record-breaking INR 24.75 crore, started the season on a rusty note this season. However, he bounced back well with a clinical performance against LSG at Eden Gardens.
The Aussie paceman claimed three wickets for 28 runs in his four overs on Sunday. He also produced a fine last over where he gave just 6 runs and picked up a couple of wickets.
In the first two matches, Starc remained wicketless and gave away 100 runs in 8 overs he bowled. However, the KKR pacer said that the criticism doesn't bother him and admitted it took him a bit of time to get back to the T20 mode.
"I don't read anything so that doesn't bother me. I haven't played a lot of T20 cricket in the last couple of years, so it's probably taken me a little bit longer than I would have liked to get back into the rhythm of things and make a better impact. So today was nice in that regard," Starc said on Sunday.
The Aussie star also talked about workload management and suggested that being a Test regular, playing T20 cricket doesn't put much load on his body.
"I'm 34, so I'm pretty good with my workloads. I've been doing this a long time, so that's fine. It's T20 cricket. For the guys that play a lot of Test cricket, this is certainly a lot easier physically. It's probably more getting used to the tactical side of it," he added.
Meanwhile, KKR are enjoying a terrific run in the tournament and have won four out of five matches. Starc is also elated with his team's performance and focused on continuing the winning momentum.
"We play again on Tuesday, and I think that's a feature of T20 cricket, whether you have a good day or bad day. You quickly focus on the next game. So far, we've started the season quite well as a group, and now we move on to Tuesday," he added.
